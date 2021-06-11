COLUMN: Making the ’22 elections more trustworthy

While we’re still fussin’ and fightin’ about the 2020 elections the 2022 races have already begun. Candidates have announced for the US Senate seat vacated when Richard Burr retires. Before going too far into next year’s races can we all agree we want fair elections, referendums that encourage all voters to participate and ensure trustworthy voting procedures? If so, let’s talk about things to help achieve that goal.

We need to begin with the redistricting that’s required following the 2020 census. The Census Bureau says it will be sometime in September before North Carolina gets a final count of the numbers, demographics, and counties where people live. There are two things we can and should do right now. To ensure all candidates have a legitimate opportunity to win we must end the gerrymandering of districts that virtually guarantee a victory for one political party. There is no reason we cannot put in place an impartial redistricting process where voters select their leaders instead of leaders effectively selecting voters. We’ve talked about it forever. Let’s implore our lawmakers to do it this year. Taxpayers would save millions of dollars by avoiding costly and disruptive redistricting lawsuits that result in the needless redrawing of districts.