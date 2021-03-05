COLUMN: Raising the minimum wage

How does anyone work full time and live on $7.25 per hour? You can’t. Workers must depend on food stamps, housing subsistence and other government benefit programs to get by. So instead of employers paying more, you and I, as taxpayers, do. And how can we maintain that increased minimum wages will force employers to cut back on fulltime workers in favor of increased automation and part-timers? That dog won’t hunt! Employers are already doing this now with the $7.25 minimum.

Here’s my spin. It is past time for us to increase the minimum wage in North Carolina. None of those who oppose raising it are making it. Let me say that again. Not one of those opposed to raising the minimum earn the minimum themselves. It they did, they would be screaming from the rooftops for a raise. I do believe raising the minimum to $15.00 in a single move is too steep a jump. But after 12 years with no increase, a bump to $12.60 per hour is justifiable, with indexing for inflation like we do with Social Security.

What do you think would happen if we did this? Despite the doom and gloom predictions, lower income people would have more money to spend. And they would. Our economy would grow. It’s the rising tide lifting all boats truism. If businesses have increased revenues, they should have more to pay employees. It is highly doubtful raising the minimum will be the main reason many go out of business.