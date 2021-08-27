COLUMN: School bell tensions

There are additional causes for anxiety this school year, beginning with the resurgence in the Delta variant of coronavirus, especially among young students. Once again, we are battling over whether masks will be required - in 87 of the 115 school districts they are. Those not requiring them are mostly in rural counties. But the larger concern is whether we will be able to complete the school year with in-class instruction. We know virtual learning didn’t work.

Add to this uneasiness is the question of how history will be taught. Will teachers be able to discuss slavery, the 1898 Wilmington race riot, Eugenics, Jim Crow laws and other historical events or will those who wish to deny those things happened be allowed to dictate curriculum?