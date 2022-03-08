She went from show diver to aquarium curator

To celebrate International Women's Day, SEA LIFE Curator Becca Thomas spent one morning showing the Independent Tribune the importance of water quality in keeping fish healthy.
Thomas, who has been in this field for over 15 years, said water quality levels help track the nitrogenous waste cycle in the tanks. Keeping track of each stage of the cycle as fish waste turns into ammonia, nitrites and nitrates, helps aquarists know when to change out water. It also helps determine when new fish are ready to go from quarantine tanks into the exhibits.
For fish, water quality is similar in the way air quality affects humans.
"The water is what the fish breathe, so it needs to be as health for them as air is for us," Thomas said.
New fish tend to stay in quarantine for 30 to 60 days.
"Anytime you bring new fish in or change a routine in any way it can have negative or positive affects on the water quality," Thomas said. "Even just gong from one tank to another, they have to get use to new tank mates, they have to get use to new water quality, they have to get use to a new environment, it causes stressors whether you want it to or not."
Water quality checks actually aren't part of Thomas' day-to-day anymore. But when she started at the aquarium as an aquarist where water checks were definitely part of her schedule along with several other tasks.
"As an aquarists, sometimes you have to know how to do a little bit of everything," she said.
For her typical day as a curator, she overs sees the animal operations and the staff that carry them out. She also works on coordinating new projects at the aquarium.
"I do a lot of one-on ones with my staff to make sure we're meeting our goals and to help me keep track of all the things that are going on in the building," she said.
Thomas worked her way up to being a curator. And now almost two decades in, she remembers what intrigued her about the field.
"Growing up, I loved being in the water, and I loved animals," she said. "I grew up in the mountains, so I didn't really know what the possibilities were in the marine science field."
But she did have some role models in the field. One of her friends growing up became a whale trainer.
After attending college, she started out as a show diver at an aquarium in South Carolina. She said that experience, was just as valuable as her school education.
"I loved it, and I learned to love the fish and the process of aquarium keeping. And I found myself really wanting to pursue that as a career," she said.
One thing that has changed since she was in school is the number of Zoo and Aquarium-specific programs.
"It helps that there are schools that are now dedicated to training people for this industry specifically," she said. "When I went to school, there wasn't."
She said most of her training came on the job. While that was incredibly valuable, programs like these help prepare students for the industry before graduating. In North Carolina, there are less than a handful that offer it.
Another thing she has learned over time, is how what she does impacts people's perception of the environment.
"The connection we make with the animals is really cool. I found that what helps people to want to protect them is to love them first. My favorite part of this job, besides doing the day to day and working with the animals one-on-one and seeing them thrive, is watching our guests make the same connection I have," she said. "I got into this because I like animals and I like water. But over time I've realized how important we are in helping to protect our native environment."
Guests always ask what her favorite animal is, but that's that's an impossible question to answer.
"It's like picking your favorite child," she said.
So she usually sticks to a fun fact.
"What I usually point out to people is the relationship between animals. If you watch really closely in the ocean exhibit, you will see the largest fish in that tank and the smallest fish in that tank helping each other out," she explained.
There are cleaner wrasse in that exhibit she feed off of dead skin cells and parasites. They will often clean larger fish.
"A lot of people think big fish eat little fish, and well sometimes they do. But they also have these intricate and intimate relationships," she said.