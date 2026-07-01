Top Story Spotlight CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY Summer Shootout: Bradshaw family racks up wins at Charlotte Motor Speedway From staff reports Jul 1, 2026 Jul 1, 2026 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 Fans were all smiles watching the Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Charlotte Motor Speedway Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — Spencer Bradshaw turned a breakthrough victory into a winning streak during a busy week of Cook Out Summer Shootout racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway.kAmqC25D92H 42AEFC65 4@?D64FE:G6 !C@ 5:G:D:@? G:4E@C:6D :? #@F?5D d 2?5 e[ 9:89=:89E:?8 EH@ ?:89ED @7 {686?5D r2C 2?5 q2?5@=6C@ 4@>A6E:E:@? E92E 762EFC65 >@C6 E92? a__ 5C:G6CD]k^AmkAmp7E6C C64@C5:?8 9:D 7:CDE !C@ G:4E@CJ @7 E96 D62D@? :? #@F?5 d @? |@?52J[ qC25D92H 324<65 :E FA H:E9 2?@E96C H:? 5FC:?8 %F6D52JVD #@F?5 e AC@8C2>] w6 492C865 7C@> D:IE9 @? 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