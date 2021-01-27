 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wolverines end two-game losing skid by routing Spiders
View Comments

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wolverines end two-game losing skid by routing Spiders

{{featured_button_text}}
01-29 WEST CABARRUS-CONCORD LOGO

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus girls basketball team got back to its winning ways, and Concord suffered another lopsided loss, as the Wolverines rolled past the Spiders, 63-18, Tuesday night.

West Cabarrus (5-2 overall and 5-2 South Piedmont 3A Conference) ended a two-game losing streak, while Concord fell to 0-7, 0-7. The inexperienced Spiders have scored more than 20 points in a game just once this season.

The game was played at West Cabarrus, and Wolverines freshman Ashlee Shaw was mighty comfortable, tallying 18 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and three assists. Jade Clowney added 15 points, eight rebounds, six steals and two assists.

The Spiders got 11 points form Bianca Andrews.

The same teams meet again at Concord’s Rimer Gymnasium on Thursday.

SCORING SUMMARY

West Cabarrus          31     16     16       0 -- 63

Concord                       2       7        1       8 -- 18

WEST CABARRUS -- Ashlee Shaw 18, Jade Clowney 15, Burgess 8, Ratcliff 6, Elder 4, Flake 5, Fields 8

CONCORD -- Bianca Andrews 11, Brown 3, Anderson 4

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts