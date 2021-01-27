GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wolverines end two-game losing skid by routing Spiders

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus girls basketball team got back to its winning ways, and Concord suffered another lopsided loss, as the Wolverines rolled past the Spiders, 63-18, Tuesday night.

West Cabarrus (5-2 overall and 5-2 South Piedmont 3A Conference) ended a two-game losing streak, while Concord fell to 0-7, 0-7. The inexperienced Spiders have scored more than 20 points in a game just once this season.

The game was played at West Cabarrus, and Wolverines freshman Ashlee Shaw was mighty comfortable, tallying 18 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and three assists. Jade Clowney added 15 points, eight rebounds, six steals and two assists.

The Spiders got 11 points form Bianca Andrews.

The same teams meet again at Concord’s Rimer Gymnasium on Thursday.

SCORING SUMMARY

West Cabarrus 31 16 16 0 -- 63

Concord 2 7 1 8 -- 18

WEST CABARRUS -- Ashlee Shaw 18, Jade Clowney 15, Burgess 8, Ratcliff 6, Elder 4, Flake 5, Fields 8

CONCORD -- Bianca Andrews 11, Brown 3, Anderson 4