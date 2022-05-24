HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Cannon’s Clarke, Pridgen sweep state 400-meter titles

For this year anyway, the tiny school just off Poplar Tent Road can safely be called the epicenter of 400-meter runners in Concord.

And private schools in North Carolina.

Quentin Clarke and Teri Pridgen gave Cannon School the right to say that last Saturday, as the Cougar duo swept the event at the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I track and field championships in Raleigh.

Clarke, a junior, established a school record by winning the boys 400 with a time of 48.28 seconds.

Pridgen set her own Cannon mark, speeding around the track in 56.27 seconds, which was well ahead of second-place finisher Tanya Sachdev of Cary Academy (59.34).

Pridgen, a nationally recognized sophomore, did more damage during the day by finishing in second place in both the 100 meters (11.88) and 200 meters (24.86).

The Cougars also had a number of other athletes who garnered spots on the medals podium, which is earned by the top four finishers in each event.

● Collin Bullard was third in the boys shot put (49 feet, 2.25 inches).

● Cannon’s Joseph Levy, Dylan Kellman, Amir Morocco and Clarke took third place in the boys 4x200 relay (1:29.50).

● Cannon’s David Wheeler, Aidan Finn, Alexander Friedli and Clarke were fourth in the boys 4x400 relay (3:28.89).

Among the Cougars' other finishers at the state meet:

● Will Rauer was fifth in the boys discus (141-1).

● Grant Springate finished fifth in the boys high jump, clearing 6 feet.

● Wheeler was fifth in the boys 800 (1:58.84).

● Madison Bryan took sixth place in the girls 200 (27.30).

● Cannon’s Kellman, Morocco, Evan Ingram and Levy were sixth in the boys 4x100 relay (44.58)

● Caeden Otey took sixth place in the boys long jump (20-6) and 12th place in the triple jump (39-8)

● Cannon’s Ellery Biehler, Nadia Ristich, Bryan and Isabella Friedli were seventh in both the girls 4x100 (54.54) and the 4x200 (1:55.71).

● Cannon‘s Maddie Reiss, Mary Folds, Hannah Denby and Estelle Boon were eighth in the girls 4x800 relay (11:10.94).

● Cannon’s James Ter Poorten, Bernard Boon, Nate Woolwine and Wheeler finished ninth in the boys 4x800 (8:56.85).

● Morroco was 10th in the boys high jump (5-8).

● Finn finished in 11th place in the boys 3,200 (9:57.60).

● Cannon’s Maddie Reiss, Hannah Denby, Naomi Fleckman and Estelle Boon was 11th in the girls 4x400 relay (4:40.55).

● Isabella Friedli took 14th place in the girls triple jump (29-6.75).

● Biehler was 15th in the girls high jump (4-4).

● Alexander Friedli was 15th in the boys 1,600 (4:38.94).

● Amaya King was eighth in the girls shot put (29-4.25) and 15th in discus (72-2).

● Gabbi Coppa was 17th in the girls long jump (13-4).

● Brooke Thurman was 19th in the girls discus (68-1).

● Kate Booker was 20th in the girls discus (64-2).

● Fleckman was 20th in the girls 3,200 (14:28.83).