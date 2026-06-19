Cabarrus Sheriff's Office promotes firearm safety during Gun Violence Awareness Month From staff reports Jun 19, 2026 21 hrs ago 0 The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is promoting firearms safety during June, which is Gun Violence Awareness Month. Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is encouraging residents to practice safe firearm storage and handling as part of Gun Violence Awareness Month in June.kAmx? 2 AF3=:4 2H2C6?6DD >6DD286 D92C65 E9:D >@?E9[ E96 286?4J 6>A92D:K65 E92E C6DA@?D:3=6 7:C62C> @H?6CD9:A 42? 96=A AC6G6?E E967ED[ 244:56?E2= D9@@E:?8D 2?5 7:C62C>D 7C@> 36:?8 FD65 :? 4C:>:?2= 24E:G:EJ]k^AmkAm%96 D96C:77VD @77:46 ?@E65 E92E DF>>6C EC2G6= @7E6? =625D E@ 2? :?4C62D6 :? 7:C62C>D 36:?8 =67E F?2EE6?565 :? G69:4=6D[ 4C62E:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C E967E] $E@=6? 7:C62C>D 2C6 7C6BF6?E=J C64@G6C65 :? 4@??64E:@? H:E9 @E96C 4C:>6D 2?5 24ED @7 G:@=6?46[ @77:4:2=D D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 286?4J FC865 8F? @H?6CD E@ 2G@:5 =62G:?8 7:C62C>D :? G69:4=6D @G6C?:89E 2?5 E@ D64FC6 7:C62C>D :? D276D @C =@4<3@I6D H96?6G6C A@DD:3=6]k^Am People are also reading… Extradition hearing delayed in NC Sun Drop murders cold case Commissioners Notebook: Mt. Pleasant creek to be named for Archie Fisher Friday Five:Honoring Charlie Barbee, Creamery reopens and let the celebrations begin Cabarrus' Larry Pittman calls Juneteenth 'a lie' and uses racial slur to man at commissioners meeting Kannapolis native completes OB-GYN residency, accepts Chicago physician position Kannapolis to celebrate Juneteenth with day of music, food, vendors and free movie Friday Five: A fairy walk, new restaurants, a festival and more Cabarrus commissioners select John Eller as next county manager Kannapolis and Concord reach agreement to keep Rider bus routes Kannapolis History Associates to present patriotic and spiritual concert Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute tops high school achievement in county Cabarrus commissioners adopt $560.9 million budget, keep property tax rate unchanged Concord men charged with stealing $591K worth of electricity Splash of Color Quilt Show set for Friday and Saturday in Concord Analysis: Trump's UFC birthday bash was a bloody, on-brand affair kAm~77:4:2=D 2=D@ DEC6DD65 E96 :>A@CE2?46 @7 DE@C:?8 7:C62C>D @FE @7 C6249 @7 49:=5C6? E@ C65F46 E96 C:D< @7 244:56?E2= 5:D492C86D :? E96 9@>6]k^AmkAm%96 D96C:77VD @77:46 6?4@FC2865 7:C62C> @H?6CD E@ 7@==@H 32D:4 D276EJ AC24E:46D[ :?4=F5:?8 D64FC:?8 H62A@?D H96? ?@E :? FD6 2?5 6I6C4:D:?8 D276 92?5=:?8 AC@465FC6D 2E 2== E:>6D]k^Am kAmQ#6DA@?D:3=6 7:C62C> @H?6CD9:A 96=AD AC@E64E J@FC 72>:=J[ J@FC AC@A6CEJ 2?5 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ[Q E96 286?4J D2:5 :? :ED >6DD286]k^Am kAm%96 2H2C6?6DD 42>A2:8? :D A2CE @7 }2E:@?2= vF? ':@=6?46 pH2C6?6DD |@?E9[ @3D6CG65 6249 yF?6 E@ AC@>@E6 677@CED 2:>65 2E C65F4:?8 7:C62C>\C6=2E65 :?;FC:6D 2?5 562E9D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extradition hearing delayed in NC Sun Drop murders cold case A judge in the Pacific Northwest on Friday rescheduled an extradition hearing for the suspect in the killings of two people at the old Sun Dro… Commissioners Notebook: Mt. Pleasant creek to be named for Archie Fisher CONCORD – Cabarrus County Commissioners will hold their monthly Regular Meeting on Monday, June 15, at the Cabarrus County Government Center i… Friday Five:Honoring Charlie Barbee, Creamery reopens and let the celebrations begin Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: a food drive honors the memory of Charlie and Sharon Barbee; Cabarrus Creamery reopened this week under n… Cabarrus' Larry Pittman calls Juneteenth 'a lie' and uses racial slur to man at commissioners meeting A Cabarrus County commissioner’s remarks calling Juneteenth “a lie” are spreading online and drawing criticism days before the federal holiday… Kannapolis native completes OB-GYN residency, accepts Chicago physician position Alexandra Gabrielle Caldwell will complete her residency in obstetrics and gynecology on June 30 at Morehouse School of Medicine and Grady Mem…