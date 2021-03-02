Give yourself an art break with Virtual Art Labs

Are you looking for something creative to do? Try a Virtual Art Lab, a new series from curator Rebecca Collins. Virtual Art Labs will be taught by different artists and will focus on a variety of creative projects.
Some will be for small children while others will be for adults. We think you'll enjoy them!
Look for a new Virtual Art Lab each week on the Cabarrus Arts Council Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CabArtsCouncil.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING:
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. One day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
THIS WEEK:
We're Sew Creative: Sunshine Quilters Charity Sewing: Friday, March 5, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Spread a bit of Sunshine! Join We're Sew Creative to make quilts for children and babies in hospitals and facilities around the Carolina’s. They would love to have you join as they focus mainly on NICU and Children. (Adults on request). All you need to bring with you is a bit of Love, Kindness, your Sewing Machine, and thread. Everything else is provided including new friendships! For more details about We’re Sew Creative’s mission go to Sunshinequilters.org. Please sign up so We’re Sew Creative knows how many kits to prepare. This is a free event. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord; Sunshine Quilters Charity Sewing | Facebook
Jeff Breazeale Live at Red Hill: Friday, March 5, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Jeff Breazeale will be Live in the taproom Friday night at 7:00pm. Come out have some dinner, a couple of brews, and listen to him rock out on his guitar. Red Hill has you covered for weekend fun. 21 Union St. Concord; http://bit.ly/37dG2Lt
We're Sew Creative: Bernina Guide Class 1: Saturday, March 6, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; This class covers the basic operations of your new Bernina Class. Free for those who are new owners of Bernina machines purchased at We're Sew Creative. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord; http://bit.ly/3tAv2l4
NEXT WEEK:
We’re Sew Creative: Posh Bunny: Monday, March 8, 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Get your Quick Curve Mini Ruler and make this adorable bunny for your Easter décor. In this class, you will learn to use your ruler to cut and trim these curves to make this little bunny. You will do the general cutting at home and do all the specialized cutting and trimming in class. You will sew those pieces together and get to work assembling this fun piece. Finished piece measures 26 x 38 inches. We’re Sew Creative 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; Posh Bunny | Facebook
Cabarrus County Public Library: Kids Writing Workshop: Monday, March 8, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.; Ages 7-12 Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts, and games! Register to receive a link to the workshop, which is held on Microsoft Teams. Online event; http://bit.ly/3pI8o7d
Cabarrus County Public Library: Virtual Open Mic Night: Tuesday, March 9, 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.; Ages 10-18; Been working on a story, poem or song during your time at home? Tune in and share it! Registration required http://bit.ly/3qHVTK4
UPCOMING:
We’re Sew Creative: Bernina Guide Class 2 Stitch Fun: Thursday, March 18, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; This class will cover the various stitch options of your new BERNINA. Must have taken BERNINA Guide Class 1 prior to BERNINA Guide Class 2. Free for those who are new owners of Bernina machines purchased at We're Sew Creative. We’re Sew Creative 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; http://bit.ly/3df7Enr
Cabarrus County Public Library: Roots Write Time: Thursday, March 18, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; This narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into meaningful stories. Register by March 17 to receive the Microsoft Teams meeting link. http://bit.ly/3shYTx5
Jody and Joanna & Co. at The Wine Room: Saturday, March 20, 8:00 – 11:00 p.m.; Free; Enjoy drinks and the music of Jody and Joanna & Co. at the Wine Room in Afton Village; 5401 Village Drive at Afton Village, Concord, 28025; https://bit.ly/3p1jRyf
Kids' Writing Workshop: Monday, March 22, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.; Ages 7-12 Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts, and games! Register to receive a link to the workshop, which is held on Microsoft Teams. http://bit.ly/3pFn86V
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.