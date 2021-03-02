Give yourself an art break with Virtual Art Labs

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame : Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

THIS WEEK:

We're Sew Creative: Sunshine Quilters Charity Sewing: Friday, March 5, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Spread a bit of Sunshine! Join We're Sew Creative to make quilts for children and babies in hospitals and facilities around the Carolina’s. They would love to have you join as they focus mainly on NICU and Children. (Adults on request). All you need to bring with you is a bit of Love, Kindness, your Sewing Machine, and thread. Everything else is provided including new friendships! For more details about We’re Sew Creative’s mission go to Sunshinequilters.org. Please sign up so We’re Sew Creative knows how many kits to prepare. This is a free event. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord; Sunshine Quilters Charity Sewing | Facebook