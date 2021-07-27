Watch pastel artist Malia Bryngelson create this Saturday

What Lies Beneath - Exhibit on View : Now - Friday, July 30. Come see the exhibit that has been up at the Clearwater Arts Center & Studios since last March, 2020. Explore the impacts of brain injuries on the visual system through a photographic lens. Admission is free. Hours: Wednesday-Friday, 12:00pm-5:00pm, or by appointment. Clearwater Arts Center & Studios, 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. For more information: What Lies Beneath - Exhibit On View — ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (clearwaterartists.com).

Old Courthouse Theatre - Looking for Volunteers!: Would you like to help usher or work concessions? Do you like to build sets? Are you interested in working backstage? Do you have an interest in running lights or sound? Or would you be willing to help on work calls? We have a spot for you! If you are interested in helping out in any way, please reply to this email to be added to our volunteer list! We look forward to hearing from you and building our OCT family! 49 Spring Street NW, Concord, NC 28025. For more information: Volunteer | Old Courthouse Theatre (octconcord.com).