Watch pastel artist Malia Bryngelson create this Saturday

Meet pastel artist Malia Bryngelson this Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. outside the Cabarrus Arts Council. Malia will be showing the techniques and process she uses to create her award-winning work.
You may already recognize Malia. She is one of several regional artists featured in The Galleries’ current exhibition, Discover Local. She also opened the brand new Spring Street Gallery recently with a group of other local artists.
Malia’s art demonstration is part of the July 31 Small Business Saturday held on Union Street in downtown Concord. SBS celebrates all things local with music, special deals with local retailers, a food truck and plenty of representation from local breweries. While there, make sure to visit The Galleries’ Discover Local exhibition, play our ISpy Scavenger Hunt game in The Galleries with the kids (or without them) and enjoy the beautiful weather.
Small Business Saturday takes place from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/smallbusinesS.
Want to go?
What: Artist Demonstration with Malia Bryngelson
When: Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord
More information: https://bit.ly/smallbusinesS.
This Week
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Wednesday - Friday, July 28-30, 9 a.m. - noon; Improv, puppets and monologues. Come and learn the basics. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Small Business Saturday in The Galleries - Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Small Business Saturday – a celebration of all things local on Union Street in downtown Concord! Watch as Discover Local artist Malia Bryngelson demonstrates her pastel painting techniques outside the Cabarrus Arts Council. Fill yourself silly with food trucks, music and craft beer from local breweries. Shop special deals in participating downtown stores. Enjoy cold craft beer from Cabarrus Brewing Company on the front lawn. CBC supports the Cabarrus Arts Council with every beer purchased. Location: Downtown Concord’s Union Street; Details: https://bit.ly/3etwMXB
Plain White T’s at Village Park: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 7 to 10 p.m. Discover a fun night of music from an old favorite with the whole family. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see Plain White T's at Village Park > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).
Exhibition in The Galleries - Discover Local – Now - Saturday, September 18, 2021; Discover Local is a group invitational celebrating local artists from Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties; Artists: Scott Avett, Malia Bryngelson, Nancy Hilliard Joyce, Anne Marie Propst, Nathaniel Rogers, Elisa Sanchez, Brittani Taylor and Wabwila Mugala; Come visit this exhibition in-person in The Galleries. Admission is free. Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
What Lies Beneath - Exhibit on View: Now - Friday, July 30. Come see the exhibit that has been up at the Clearwater Arts Center & Studios since last March, 2020. Explore the impacts of brain injuries on the visual system through a photographic lens. Admission is free. Hours: Wednesday-Friday, 12:00pm-5:00pm, or by appointment. Clearwater Arts Center & Studios, 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. For more information: What Lies Beneath - Exhibit On View — ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (clearwaterartists.com).
Old Courthouse Theatre - Looking for Volunteers!: Would you like to help usher or work concessions? Do you like to build sets? Are you interested in working backstage? Do you have an interest in running lights or sound? Or would you be willing to help on work calls? We have a spot for you! If you are interested in helping out in any way, please reply to this email to be added to our volunteer list! We look forward to hearing from you and building our OCT family! 49 Spring Street NW, Concord, NC 28025. For more information: Volunteer | Old Courthouse Theatre (octconcord.com).
Next Week
Book Folding - Cabarrus County Public Library: Thursday, Aug. 5, 4 p.m. Come join local artist Hanna Prince to learn how to fold books into one-of-a-kind piece of art! No experience needed! All supplies will be provided. Cost is free. Recommended for all ages. Conference Room, 8556 Cook St., Mt. Pleasant. For more information and to register, visit Library System - Book Folding* (MTP) (activecalendar.com).
Jo Dee Messina Concert and Fireworks: Saturday, Aug. 7, 7 to 10 p.m. Discover a fun night of top country music hits with the whole family. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see Jo Dee Messina Concert and Fireworks > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov)
Upcoming
Thursdays on Main - The Embers: Thursday, Aug. 12, 6-9 p.m. Discover a fun night of music with the whole family. Listen to The Embers take you back through the rich history of North Carolina beach music. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Veterans Park,119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see Thursdays on Main– The Embers > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).
Cabarrus 4-H Creative Crew Day Camp – Tuesday - Friday, August 17-20, 10 am - 12:30 pm; Creative Crew: Explore a different craft medium each day. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
OPERA IS AWESOME - World Premiere: Friday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m. Linda Suda, a world-renowned vocalist, will present a musical that features professionals and students from local schools, as well as Kids’ Corner Child Development Center. Opera Is Awesome is an arts program created by Linda Suda that seeks to engage children in the world of opera and musical theatre. Admission is free, with tickets to be made available soon; Recommended for all ages; For more information, contact Linda Suda at 704-305-2108 or Penny Sowards at 704-507-2086; email lsudaoperaisawesome@gmail.com or psoperaisawesome@gmail.com.
GODSPELL - Old Courthouse Theatre: August 19-21 & 27-28, 7:30 p.m.; August 22 & 29, 2:30 p.m. A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables (from the Gospel of Matthew) by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com. Recommended for all ages. For more information, contact OCT at info@octconcord.com or 704-788-2405.
Abstracting Nature Workshop: Friday & Saturday, August 20-21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Learn to paint an abstracted representation of nature with Susan Lackey. Creating abstract paintings can be daunting, but not in this informative and fun-filled 2-day workshop. Susan will step you through her stress-free process and layered approach, starting with nature as your guide. There will be plenty of interactive time for questions and tips. We will create with acrylics and making tools. For any experience level. Experience with abstract painting is NOT required. Cost is $180; Recommended for all ages; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios – 223 Crowell Drive, NW, Concord. To register, email Susan Lackey at susanlackeyart@gmail.com. Deadline to register is August 13th.
Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Join in the celebration in downtown Concord and enjoy live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Downtown Concord. More details at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion. ARTISTS and MAKERS: Are you interested in having a booth during Art Walk on Union? Visit https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion for the details! This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.
Davina and The Vagabonds - Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.; Clever lyrics delivered by a retro sound straight out of the 1930's New Orleans Jazz scene, Davina and The Vagabonds will knock you a dirty blues kiss that will leave you begging for more. Tickets go on sale soon. Visit https://bit.ly/DavinaintheDavis for details.
Carolina Renaissance Festival - Saturdays & Sundays, Oct. 2 -Nov. 21 , 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; The Carolina Renaissance Festival located in Huntersville is a medieval amusement park, a 16-stage theater, a 25-acre circus, an arts & crafts fair, a jousting tournament, and a feast... all rolled into one nonstop daylong adventure! Tickets cost $17 for ages 5-12 (children under for free) and $27 for ages 13 and up; Recommended for all ages; 16445 Poplar Tent Rd. Huntersville, NC 28078. For more information: Carolina Renaissance Festival (renfestinfo.com).
Salute to America: A Veteran’s Day Celebration: Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. Come to experience inspiring renditions of military marches such as “Boys of the Old Brigade” and “Women of the Podium.” Sing along with favorites such as “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” and “America the Beautiful.” Plus, enjoy a special treat of original patriotic selections written for our wind band. We are particularly honored that the 208th Army Band Brass Quintet is joining us for this patriotic presentation. Recommended for all ages. Jay M. Robinson High School, 300 Pitts School Road SW, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Concerts & Tickets - Charlotte Concert Band.
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
SUMMER ART CAMPS New camps each week of the summer. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts will be included. All materials will be included. Camps are from Monday-Friday from 9:00-11:30 am each day for one week. call 704-786-8570 to register.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11am-3pm: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. Cost is free. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.