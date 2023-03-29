Giant Easter Egg hunt at the ball park

KANNAPOLIS — The Refuge Church, one of Cabarrus County’s fastest-growing non-denominational churches in North Carolina, invites the community to The Refuge’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Families and friends of all ages are invited to enjoy this free, hopping good time in downtown Kannapolis at the Atrium Health Ballpark.

During this Easter celebration, over 13,000 eggs will be scattered across Cannon Baller Stadium’s outfield alongside something fun for everyone, including family activities, bounce inflatables, balloon animals, live bunnies, kettle corn, refreshments and more throughout the stadium.

Children ages 2-11 can participate in the on-field egg hunt divided into three categories according to age: 2-5, 6-8 and 9-11. An adult must accompany all children, and registration is required to reserve your child’s spot on the field. Although this event is free, only 1,200 egg hunter spaces are available, so the community is encouraged to register immediately at the Refuge Community Easter Egg Hunt Registration.

Annual McGill barbecue

McGill Baptist Church will have its annual barbecue on March 31. Barbecue plates and sandwiches will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $12.

David Childers, who has been called the O. Henry of music, will perform at noon and 5:30 p.m. for those dining in.

Carryout is available. Brunswick stew and larger quantities of barbecue and slaw will be available. Delivery is available for 15 or more.

The church is at 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. Call 704-788-1180 for more information.

Easter at He’s Alive Church

He’s Alive Church will have special Easter worship services on Sunday, April 9, at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. He’s Alive Church is at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.

Holy Week services at Epworth

Epworth United Methodist Church invites you to join members at their Holy Week services.

On Sunday, April 2, the Palm Sunday service will be at 10 a.m.

Maundy Thursday service with Communion and Foot Washing will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

Good Friday service will be on Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m. the Easter Sunday service will be held.

The church is at 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. The pastor is the Rev. Bill Roberts. For more information, visit the website at www.epworthnc.com.