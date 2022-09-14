CHURCH EVENTS: Homecomings and spaghetti dinner

Midway celebrating homecoming

Midway United Methodist is celebrating Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m.

Join Midway as the church gives thanks for 103 years of faith and fellowship. The speaker will be the Rev. Craig Allen.

A covered dish luncheon will follow the service. The church is at 702 S. Main St., Kannapolis.

North Kannapolis homecoming service

North Kannapolis Baptist Church’s annual Homecoming service will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jim Edminson from Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, where he serves as assistant to the president, editor of Charity and Children, and director of marketing and PR for the NC Baptist Aging Ministry.

The church is at 312 Locust St. Dr. Keith Pisani is pastor. Call 704-933-2125 for more information.

Royal Oaks free spaghetti dinner

Royal Oaks United Methodist Church is having a free spaghetti dinner at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

At 6 p.m., the St. James Men’s Choir will sing. The church is at 1020 Kansas St., Kannapolis.