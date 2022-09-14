 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church Events

CHURCH EVENTS: Homecomings and spaghetti dinner

  • Updated
  • 0
Religious news

If your church or religious organization has events or news you would like to share, email it to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

Midway celebrating homecoming

Midway United Methodist is celebrating Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m.

Join Midway as the church gives thanks for 103 years of faith and fellowship. The speaker will be the Rev. Craig Allen.

A covered dish luncheon will follow the service. The church is at 702 S. Main St., Kannapolis.

North Kannapolis homecoming service

North Kannapolis Baptist Church’s annual Homecoming service will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jim Edminson from Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, where he serves as assistant to the president, editor of Charity and Children, and director of marketing and PR for the NC Baptist Aging Ministry.

People are also reading…

The church is at 312 Locust St. Dr. Keith Pisani is pastor. Call 704-933-2125 for more information.

Royal Oaks free spaghetti dinner

Royal Oaks United Methodist Church is having a free spaghetti dinner at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

At 6 p.m., the St. James Men’s Choir will sing. The church is at 1020 Kansas St., Kannapolis.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Reynolds had ‘extremely subtle polyp’ removed in ‘potentially life-saving’ colonoscopy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts