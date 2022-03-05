BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLL: Previously perfect Vikings’ defensive dominance comes too late in West finals loss to Lions

MORGANTON – The hundreds of Central Cabarrus boys basketball fans, if not more, who drove 90-plus miles to their team’s Class 3A West Regional final showdown with West Charlotte had seen this style of play from their Vikings plenty of times before: frantically crossing up passing lanes to deflect passes, leading to easy points that produce a run that changes the complexity of the game.
The difference on Saturday, at the neutral site of Morganton’s Freedom High, was that Central Cabarrus’ signature push did not come in the first half, allowing it to build a vast double-digit lead like it usually does. On the contrary, it came in the fourth quarter, when the Vikings were trying to overcome a double-digit gap.
Central Cabarrus tightened its deficit to five points with 51 seconds left in the game, but it never scored again. West Charlotte’s Landon King closed things out with a pair of free throws and a layup – a sample of the final eight points he scored for the Lions – as the Vikings fell 84-75.
Eighth-seeded West Charlotte (21-9 overall) advances to next Saturday’s state championship game against Fayetteville 71stm while Central Cabarrus’ attempt at a perfect season came to an end.
The Vikings lost for the first time in 31 games, falling a game short of returning to a state final for the first time since 2000 when it claimed the title. West Charlotte has won five state championships at the 4A level, most recently in 2011.
“It was an amazing season. We had an amazing team,” said star junior guard Jaiden Thompson, who scored 19 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. “I’m sorry it had to come to an end, but it was a great season.”
West Charlotte led 58-45 entering the fourth quarter and increased its advantage to 17 points twice in the period’s first two minutes. But Carson Daniel’s three-point play, assisted by his twin brother Chase, started a Central Cabarrus spurt that would give the Vikings hope.
Chase Daniel and Jay’kwon Diaz-Cruz’s trapping defense forced a turnover near midcourt, and on Central Cabarrus’ ensuing possession, Daniel found a baseline-cutting Thompson open under the basket for an easy layup.
Carson Daniel scored on a spin move in the lane, and Diaz-Cruz converted a driving layup to bring the deficit below double digits, 67-59 with 4:25 left. West Charlotte interrupted the Vikings run when freshman Chad Traylor, who was in command of the Lions’ floor game, lofted a high pass to Chance Morrow, who started a three-point play by muscling his way in for a layup.
“During that stretch, the goal was just to get stops, put the ball in the basket, and to work hard,” said Carson Daniel, who scored 13 of his team-high 20 points in the second half.
Central Cabarrus continued to chip away as Thompson put back Carson Daniels’ miss and Adriel Miller followed Diaz-Cruz’s steal with a lay-in at the 3:05 mark. Those points ended the Vikings’ 13-3 run and started an unfortunate minute-long stretch of poor free throw shooting.
Central Cabarrus missed four of five attempts that could have made it a one-possession game. On the other hand, West Charlotte made five of six attempts inside the game’s final two minutes to secure its victory.
“I was trying to keep my team positive the whole time,” said Diaz-Cruz, who scored four of his six points in the final quarter. “I don’t care if we would have been down 30 (points) going into the fourth quarter, I’m still going to keep my head up and keep fighting. It ain’t over ‘til it says 0.0 on that clock.”
Central Cabarrus dug itself an early hole by failing to score a field goal for the game’s first three-and-a-half minutes. The Vikings made just three of 11 first-period field goal attempts and trailed 15-10 entering the second quarter.
Ollie Alford and Traylor made 3-pointers inside the second period’s first two minutes as West Charlotte twice built leads of 15 points. Carson Daniels (five points) and Thompson (four points) combined for a Vikings’ 9-0 run near the end of the period as they fell behind 39-31 at intermission.
All of Thompson’s eight first-half points came at the charity stripe. Gavin Bullock, the Vikings’ only presence at the forward position, was held scoreless for the first two quarters. He and Miller, who racked up four fouls in a span of less than two minutes in the third quarter, both fouled out in the fourth quarter. That was an additional type of problem Central Cabarrus hadn’t faced all season.
Central Cabarrus often relies on its pressing and trapping style of defense to generate offense. But the two were rarely supporting one another against West Charlotte until the final quarter.
Lions coach Jacoby Davis game-planned for the Vikings’ defensive heat. His forward-thinking players responded by spotting open teammates close to the basket instead of passing across the court.
“We know they’re the best team in the state doing what they do: trapping you from everywhere, catching you off-guard, getting out, and spacing you out to make shots,” said Davis. “So the game plan was being ready when they trap. So when they trapped, our guys had to get to their spots. We did a good job until the end.”
King scored 16 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, including 5-of-6 free throw shooting in the fourth quarter. Morrow and Alford scored 18 and 17, respectively.
Morrow (eight) and King (six) were two of three West Charlotte players with at least six rebounds. The other was Amuri Daye, whose eight rebounds helped the taller Lions to a 34-19 advantage on the boards. However, they scored just nine second-chance points.
“I knew it was going to be more of a street fight-type game,” said Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker. “The last two (playoff games) were a little more execution and defending of a certain way.
“I feel bad because I could never get in control of the game. It’s like we were playing on ice skates. We could never get ourselves established … But we probably missed six or eight layups in the first half. And they were right there (at the end of the game), and we missed a few free throws.”
For the game, Central Cabarrus made 25 of 55 field goal attempts (45-percent), including five of 16 from 3-point range. West Charlotte shot 32-of-57 from the field (56-percent), including three of eight on treys.
SCORING SUMMARY
West Charlotte 15 24 19 26 -- 84
Central Cabarrus 10 21 14 30 -- 75