BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLL: Previously perfect Vikings’ defensive dominance comes too late in West finals loss to Lions

All of Thompson’s eight first-half points came at the charity stripe. Gavin Bullock, the Vikings’ only presence at the forward position, was held scoreless for the first two quarters. He and Miller, who racked up four fouls in a span of less than two minutes in the third quarter, both fouled out in the fourth quarter. That was an additional type of problem Central Cabarrus hadn’t faced all season.

Central Cabarrus often relies on its pressing and trapping style of defense to generate offense. But the two were rarely supporting one another against West Charlotte until the final quarter.

Lions coach Jacoby Davis game-planned for the Vikings’ defensive heat. His forward-thinking players responded by spotting open teammates close to the basket instead of passing across the court.

“We know they’re the best team in the state doing what they do: trapping you from everywhere, catching you off-guard, getting out, and spacing you out to make shots,” said Davis. “So the game plan was being ready when they trap. So when they trapped, our guys had to get to their spots. We did a good job until the end.”