RALEIGH – With its most glaring deficiency solidly exposed in the first two minutes of the game, it was important the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team counter with its cache of all the things it does right.

The Vikings’ response began and ended with the ball in the hands of senior guard Adriel Miller and proved to their opponents what the team has known for most of two seasons: What we do well is so much better than what you do well.

The outcome – a 65-51 victory over Pittsboro Northwood in the 3A state championship game Friday at N.C. State University’s Reynolds Coliseum – allows Central Cabarrus to lay all the questions to rest. It proved it can claim the ultimate prize of a state title by starting a lineup of five guards; by exploiting, not folding, to another team’s height advantage; and by using superior speed, overall athleticism, and basketball wits to bring other teams to their knees.

Central Cabarrus won its first state championship since 2000, completing a 32-0 perfect season and completing a two-year run in which it compiled a 62-1 record. The Vikings became the first Cabarrus County Schools team to win a state championship with an undefeated record.

Northwood is now 0-5 in state championship games. The Chargers (28-3) most recently finished as runners-up in 2021. Central Cabarrus (West) and Northwood (East) were their region’s top seed.

“I’m so proud for our kids, our school, our administration, the alumni,” said Jim Baker, the former veteran college coach who took Central Cabarrus to the state crown in just his sixth season. “Northwood is a very good, talented basketball team. We had to play well to beat them.

“If you look at all the polls, we’ve been (ranked) 1-2 since about January. I told some people it was two trains coming down the same track getting ready to hit each other. It was two distinct styles. They’re very good at pounding that ball inside, and we’re very good when (the game) gets going up and down.”

Northside pounded the ball inside on three of its first four possessions, scoring each time with easy lay-ins to take a 6-0 lead just 2 minutes, 5 seconds into the game. Driving layups by Miller from the left baseline and senior guard Jaiden Thompson down the lane quickly cut the deficit.

Then Miller, who was just as white-hot shooting during warm-ups, dropped in a 3-pointer from the right corner and another from the left wing to give Central Cabarrus a 10-8 lead. Though the game was competitive throughout, the Vikings would never trail again.

With time running down in the first quarter, Miller received a pass in the right corner, pump-faked the defender in getting out of his way, took a dribble to his left, and drained another 3-pointer to close out an 11-point period.

Aside from hitting a buzzer-beating trey to win the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship for Central Cabarrus in 2021, Miller says no other moment in his high school career can compare to his first-quarter outburst.

“At that point, you’re just looking for a basket to get you in the groove of the game,” said Miller, who was awarded with a statewide sportsmanship plaque prior to the game. “Once you see that first shot go in, it’s just automatic. There’s nothing to distract you. It’s just basketball.”

Miller finished the game with 16 points. Central Cabarrus made six of seven 3-point attempts in the opening quarter to lead 24-15 but was 0-for-10 the rest of the game.

Miller was scoreless in the second and third quarters but two other Vikings picked up the scoring slack. Junior forward D.J. Kent came off the bench to score all 10 of Central Cabarrus’ points in the second quarter. He scored six more points in the second half, finished with four rebounds and three blocked shots, and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Chase Daniel scored all seven of his points to lead Central Cabarrus’ third-quarter scoring. Carson Daniel and Miller each scored five in the fourth period.

Due to a solid defensive presence in the paint and an even stronger effort on the perimeter, which limited the Chargers’ options to get the ball inside, Central Cabarrus led at halftime 34-26. However, junior guard Drake Powell (a UNC Chapel Hill commit) started to get hot to close the first half.

Powell added nine points in the third quarter as Northwood closed its gap to six points several times in the third period. He led the Chargers with 17 points and eight rebounds and was named his East’s Most Outstanding Player.

Miller often drew the defensive assignment on Powell and was one of several players during last week to approach Baker about being given the assignment.

“At the end of the day, I’m a competitor, and when I see something like that it makes me hungry,” said Miller, who will play football at Mars Hill. “I wanted that all week, I was ready for it. To have that opportunity, it was big time. He’s a great player and to defend someone like him, it was fun.”

Central Cabarrus led 47-39 entering the final period, but Northwood’s frustration with the Vikings’ peskiness defensively was about to reach eruption. On the Vikings’ first possession of the period, 7-footer Kenan Parrish (10 points, six rebounds) spiked the basketball with two hands, forcing it to bounce about two stories high, after his teammate was called for a personal foul.

The sequence led to four free throw makes by Central Cabarrus on one possession, stretching its lead to 51-39 early in the fourth. The Vikings started stalling during that possession, indicating Baker was ready to let his team seal the outcome at the free throw line.

“I asked (my assistant coaches) at the start of the fourth, ‘Do we pull it out?’” said Baker. “We were going back and forth over there debating it. It got to about the six-minute mark, and somebody said let’s pull it out. Before I could probably say it, (the players) had already backed that thing out. (It’s their) IQ.”

Central Cabarrus continued to stall every possession. All of the Vikings are so adept at passing the ball quickly and putting it on the floor to avoid getting fouled that the move didn’t produce an abundance of free throw attempts. Central Cabarrus made 12 of 16 tries in the fourth quarter.

With under a minute left, Thompson – who was the West Most Outstanding Player with 10 points, five assists, and three steals – passed to a wide-open Miller, who was cutting to the basket from the left. Instead of laying in an easy basket and padding his points, Miller dribbled through the lane and out to the 3-point arc, just so the team could run more clock.

“It was complete selflessness,” said Miller. “There’s no selfishness on this team. At the end of the day, we all love basketball but it doesn’t compare to the love we have for each other.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Central Cabarrus 24 10 13 18 -- 65

Northwood 15 11 13 12 -- 51

CENTRAL CABARRUS – Jaiden Thompson 10, Chase Daniel 7, Adriel Miller 16, Carson Daniel 7, Bullock 6, Ford 3, D.J. Kent 16

NORTHWOOD – Elliott 2, Kenan Parrish 10, Drake Powell 17, Frazier 8, Fowler 6, Hobbs 8