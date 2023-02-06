CABARRUS COUNTY — Weddington Hills Elementary IB World School has again been named a National Magnet School of Excellence Award winner by Magnet Schools of America — the national association for magnet and theme-based schools.

Weddington Hills Elementary will be recognized during an awards ceremony held at Magnet Schools of America’s 40th National Conference hosted by Dallas Independent School District, April 18-22.

“Being the principal at Weddington Hills IB World School is an honor and a privilege,” said Principal Chasity Dolan. “Each day the students and staff of Weddington Hills live their excellence.

“Through our IB program, we engage in innovative inquiry-based learning, celebrate language and diversity, and take action through service to others. For these reasons, the IB Primary Years Programme at Weddington Hills Elementary has been nationally recognized by Magnet Schools of America since 2017.

"We are proud to once again be selected as a National Magnet School of Excellence for 2023.”

Magnet School of Excellence Awards are given to a select group of magnet schools. Schools of Excellence are eligible to receive monetary awards and are eligible to be named the nation’s top elementary, secondary, or new and emerging magnet school. One of the schools of excellence will also be selected to win $5,000 and the Dr. Ronald P. Simpson Distinguished Merit Award, which is considered the most prestigious magnet school award in the nation.

To receive a national merit award, members of Magnet Schools of America must submit a detailed application that is scored by a panel of educators. These schools are judged and scored on their demonstrated ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curricula and instruction, and create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme.