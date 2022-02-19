GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles face little resistance from Cary Christian while marching to quarterfinals

“We have been having some good practices this week,” Middlebrooks said. “The girls have been getting in the gym a lot earlier to get some shooting in. After our defense created those turnovers, the girls’ confidence got better, and they could hit those open shots.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Knights saw 10 points come from Eva Vestal. Sara Beth Somer would score the team’s other four points.

The Eagles managed to find success against the Knights’ 2-3 zone defense by spreading the ball around and making crisp passes, according to Middlebrooks.

He believes making good passes – and avoiding turnovers – was key to getting the offense rolling.

“We moved the ball well,” Middlebrooks said. “In our last game (against Metrolina Christian), we had too many turnovers. But tonight, they really stepped up and took care of that basketball.”

As the playoffs continue for the Eagles, they will face Raleigh St. David’s School in the quarterfinals.

As the Eagles are the fifth seed and the Warriors (21-4) are the fourth seed, Concord Academy will have to play on the road on Saturday at 1 p.m.