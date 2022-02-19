GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles face little resistance from Cary Christian while marching to quarterfinals

CONCORD – The Concord Academy girls basketball team continued its quest for a second consecutive state title when it defeated Cary Christian at home Thursday in the second round of the NCISAA 3A playoffs by a score of 69-14.
It was a dominant effort from start to finish for the Eagles (21-9) as they started the game on a 19-0 run.
From there, they continued to stretch out their lead against the Knights (8-16).
There was a lot to like for the Eagles on Thursday evening, but what stood out most to head coach William Middlebrooks was his team’s relentless defense.
“We created a lot of turnovers and a lot of opportunities from those turnovers,” Middlebrooks said. “Once that happened, we just started rolling. The shots started falling.”
The Eagles went into the halftime break with a 44-6 lead. They added to it in the third quarter, heading into the final period with a 65-12 lead before resting every starter.
Carrying the load offensively for the Eagles was standout junior Zoey Ward. She finished the game with 25 points, 19 of which came in the first half.
McKenzie Taylor also found many opportunities to score for the Eagles. She would end up with 18 points on a hot shooting night.
“We have been having some good practices this week,” Middlebrooks said. “The girls have been getting in the gym a lot earlier to get some shooting in. After our defense created those turnovers, the girls’ confidence got better, and they could hit those open shots.”
The Knights saw 10 points come from Eva Vestal. Sara Beth Somer would score the team’s other four points.
The Eagles managed to find success against the Knights’ 2-3 zone defense by spreading the ball around and making crisp passes, according to Middlebrooks.
He believes making good passes – and avoiding turnovers – was key to getting the offense rolling.
“We moved the ball well,” Middlebrooks said. “In our last game (against Metrolina Christian), we had too many turnovers. But tonight, they really stepped up and took care of that basketball.”
As the playoffs continue for the Eagles, they will face Raleigh St. David’s School in the quarterfinals.
As the Eagles are the fifth seed and the Warriors (21-4) are the fourth seed, Concord Academy will have to play on the road on Saturday at 1 p.m.
As the Eagles prepare for this challenge, Middlebrooks anticipates a similar defensive strategy to what his team just faced.
“They sit in a 2-3 zone as well,” Middlebrooks said. “If we can bring them out of that zone, we can really open things up. I think we are up for the challenge.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Cary Christian 2 4 6 2 -- 14
Concord Academy 22 22 21 4 -- 69
CARY CHRISTIAN– Vestal 10, Somer 4
CONCORD ACADEMY – Ward 25, Taylor 18, Portee 6, Steele 6, Meyers 6, Byrd 4, Crowell 2, Sloan 2