HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders’ Booker makes East-West Game
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders' Booker makes East-West Game

The A.L. Brown Wonders defeated the Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs 29-14 on Thursday night at Jay M. Robinson High School.

A.L. Brown senior defensive back Jacob Booker made North Carolina's prestigious East-West Game.

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – A.L. Brown senior defensive back Jacob Booker was the lone Cabarrus County player to be chosen for the prestigious N.C. East-West All-Star Football Game this year.

The N.C. Coaches Association announced the rosters for the East and West squads on Thursday, and Booker was among the selectees.

The East-West All-Star Game is scheduled to be played July 21 at Greensboro Grimsley High School’s Jamieson Stadium.

The annual all-star game features some of the top graduating seniors from the Eastern part of North Carolina going against their counterparts from West.

The A.L. Brown Wonders defeated the Central Cabarrus Vikings in a 30Ð29 double overtime thriller 30-29 on Friday night.

Jacob Booker (16) defends against an opponent running a passing route.

This season, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Booker was a leader for the Wonders, who won the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship. In six regular-season games, he registered 42 tackles, and he tied for the team lead with two interceptions. He also deflected 13 passes and forced a fumble while becoming one of nine A.L. Brown to earn All-SPC honor this season.

Booker also was a threat offensively for A.L. Brown, catching nine passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

On his Twitter page Thursday, Booker wrote of being chosen for the East-West game, “Blessed to be selected. Nothing but God.”

The head coach for the West team this year will be Doug Robertson of Greensboro Page, and his assistants are slated to be Wilkes Central’s Chuck Cannon, Lawndale Burns’ David Devine, Shelby Crest’s Nick Eddins, and Hickory St. Stephens’ Wayne Hicks.

