HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Three Vikings, three Tigers grace N.C. coaches’ all-state team

CONCORD – Just call them the Selective Six.

On Friday, six Cabarrus County players earned coveted spots on the N.C. Softball Coaches Association All-State Team. Three players each were picked from the Central Cabarrus and Mount Pleasant softball squads.

For Central Cabarrus, which ran away with the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship with an undefeated (14-0) league record, star pitcher Brantleigh Parrott, Lacie Coubal and Kasey Lee made the NCSCA’s Class 3A team.

Mount Pleasant was represented on the Class 2A team by Caylin Herring, Haley McManus and Avery Tucker.

Coubal, Herring, Lee, McManus, Parrott and Tucker also were chosen for the NCSCA’s All-District 6 squad, with Parrott having the distinction of being named the district’s 3A Pitcher of the Year.

All three Vikings were seniors this past season, while the three Tigers were underclassmen.

Parrott plowed through the competition during her final high school campaign, going 10-1 as a starter while registering 222 strikeouts and walking just 18 batters with a 1.01 E.R.A in 125 innings in the circle. She was also dangerous at the plate, ranking second on the Vikings while hitting for a .434 average, adding three home runs, 27 RBIs and 31 runs scored. In addition, Parrott led the Vikings with two triples, and her 10 doubles were second on the team.

Coubal, a do-it-all shortstop, led the Vikings in batting average (.443), on-base percentage (.515), runs scored (41), hits (39), stolen bases (23) and home runs (four). She was also third in RBIs (19) and slugging percentage (.636).

Lee, who shined for Central Cabarrus at first base, was a terror at the plate as well, ranking first among Vikings in slugging percentage (.717), RBIs (32) and doubles (16); tying for second in homers (three) and triples (one); and coming in third in batting average (.400) and hits (34). Lee also showed a special glove, leading the team in fielding percentage (1.000).

Herring, who just completed a stellar sophomore season as a shortstop, was second on the Tigers in hits (30), tied teammate Madilyn Huneycutt for second on the team in doubles (six) and ranked third in batting average (.395).

McManus, a junior outfielder, led the Tigers in hits (34), runs scored (24) and on-base percentage (.512); ranked second in batting average (.453) and RBIs (20); and was third in slugging percentage (.586). She also showed speed, poise and timing by tying teammate Raelyn Furr for the team lead in steals (six).

Tucker, only a sophomore who stood out at first base this past season, swung a mighty bat for the Tigers, leading her club in batting average (.489) and slugging percentage (.787) while ranking second in on-base percentage (.510) and home runs (four). Tucker also finished third in hits (23) and RBIs (19).

The Tigers finished with a 15-9 overall record and tied for second in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference with a 7-3 mark before losing in the third round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

Central Cabarrus wrapped things up with a 22-5 record overall and reached the third round of the Class 3A state playoffs in coach Charlie Blackwelder’s final season before he retired.