A. L. Brown students enjoy unused parade float before deconstructing

The Kannapolis Christmas Parade may have been canceled this year, but the A. L. Brown High School carpentry and art classes didn’t let that cloud their prude in the float they constructed.
The parade had been scheduled for Dec. 11 but was cancelled due to bad weather. This was the first time a float created by the school had gone unused.
Before the high school float was deconstructed, the students that created it took a few moments Wednesday, Dec. 15, to appreciate their hard work at the “K” in the middle of campus.
For about five years, the school has entered a student float into the city’s holiday parade. Each year the school’s carpentry class takes on the task of constructing the float. And different groups involved in art, theater and even engineering have helped create other aspects on the floats.
This year, carpentry teacher Jim Busse chose Christmas in Bikini Bottom as the float’s theme and enlisted Nathanael Sayles’ art class for help.
In total about 60 students worked on the float. It took ten days to construct the float with a total of about 45 work hours. It took about three to five days just to paint.
The art class helped design, draw stencils and paint the set pieces on the float.
The carpentry students learned building concepts like radius framing, which was used to help create the pineapple house.
Had the parade continued as planned, the theater class would have walked with the float as characters from SpongeBob SquarePants.
This was the first year the theater and art students were involved in the float. Busse said he likes to get different groups to participate each year.
“I’m just trying to get more kids involved,” he said, “and trying to build that wonder family, as we like to say around here.”
Sayles agreed that bringing the students together on the project showcased the talents throughout the school
“We can do better things as a community, if we work together, encourage people to participate and get involved in our community. This is a very diverse group that represents Kannapolis,” Sayles said. “These children are capable. It wouldn't have been this amazing without the talent of our community.”
In the art class, students were broken into groups and assigned a structure to work on.
Junior Annabella Grafton said working with the different heights of the set pieces was a fun challenge. And fellow grader Raevin Howie said working on pieces like the snow man helped students learn to focus on details and watch a planned idea become a reality.
“I like how everything came together and it looks so unique, like how we painted the snowman. It looks really detailed,” Howie said.
Senior Kenley Drye said she loved how each group was able to personalize their set pieces.
“Going off of our reference images and putting our own little twist and details on everything was interesting and just fun to watch come together,” Drye said.
For Busse knowing the students care about the work they’ve put into the float makes each year worth the hustle after Thanksgiving break.
“These kids, they take pride in it,” Busse said. "When it goes down the road, they get to look at it and say we did that. And they take pride in it.”
Busse said that, while the floats have to be deconstructed, pieces of the set tend to be donated to different places. This year, the Gary set piece is headed for a local elementary school.