A. L. Brown students enjoy unused parade float before deconstructing

The carpentry students learned building concepts like radius framing, which was used to help create the pineapple house.

Had the parade continued as planned, the theater class would have walked with the float as characters from SpongeBob SquarePants.

This was the first year the theater and art students were involved in the float. Busse said he likes to get different groups to participate each year.

“I’m just trying to get more kids involved,” he said, “and trying to build that wonder family, as we like to say around here.”

Sayles agreed that bringing the students together on the project showcased the talents throughout the school

“We can do better things as a community, if we work together, encourage people to participate and get involved in our community. This is a very diverse group that represents Kannapolis,” Sayles said. “These children are capable. It wouldn't have been this amazing without the talent of our community.”

In the art class, students were broken into groups and assigned a structure to work on.