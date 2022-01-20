A new name for Concord affordable housing agency and partners

Concord Family Enrichment Association (CFEA) announced a new name, several housing projects, and new construction partners at the Concord City Council meeting. CFEA is now WeBuild Concord with a new mission and vision.

In addition to a new brand, the organization announced several multi-family and single-family housing projects for the first two quarters of this year. For the latest projects, regional minority and local Concord companies were selected as construction management firms. The decisions came after community-wide efforts to develop the WeBuild Concord’s community land trust, branding, strategic plan, and outreach strategies.

What’s In a Name?

The WeBuild Concord name and brand solidifies the organization’s identity. “The WeBuild Concord brand is captured perfectly in three simple yet deeply rooted pillars – Building Homes, Partnerships and Opportunities,” says J.C. McKenzie, the City of Concord Councilman and WeBuild Concord Board Chair. “This vision and mission are made possible by a dedicated group of individuals (our board of directors) gathering around a table with our CEO, Dr. Graham, and having deep and long conversations, including our community.”