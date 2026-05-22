Top Story Spotlight Memorial Day - Cabarrus remembers and honors fallen heroes From staff reports May 22, 2026 May 22, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 The Kannapolis Memorial Day program begins with a procession at 11:30 a.m. Monday. City of Kannapolis Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports Ceremonies across Cabarrus County are observing Memorial Day and honoring the service members who gave their lives for American freedom.k9amz2??2A@=:D |6>@C:2= s2J 46C6>@?J 2E '6E6C2?D !2C<k^9amkAm#6D:56?ED 2C6 :?G:E65 E@ 9@?@C E96 ?2E:@?’D 72==6? D6CG:46 >6>36CD 5FC:?8 2 |6>@C:2= s2J 46C6>@?J |@?52J 2E '6E6C2?D !2C< :? 5@H?E@H? z2??2A@=:D]k^AmkAm%96 6G6?E H:== 368:? 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Related to this story Most Popular Atrium Health to open new emergency department in Speedway area Atrium Health celebrated on Monday the newest emergency department by holding a ribbon-cutting event with teammates, local leaders and the community. Friday Five: New McDonald's, deli, changes at Concord Mills and more Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: Kannapolis Girls Who Walk event, litter pickup and Elk scholarship, JD Sports at Concord Mills, and more. 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