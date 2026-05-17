Top Story Spotlight Concord Wildlife Alliance removes 50 pounds of trash from Irish Buffalo Creek From staff reports May 17, 2026 May 17, 2026 Updated May 17, 2026 0 Volunteers with the Concord Wildlife Alliance display some of the trash removed from Irish Buffalo Creek. City of Concord Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports Volunteers with the Concord Wildlife Alliance recently removed about 50 pounds of garbage from Irish Buffalo Creek during a stream cleanup effort, according to the city of Concord.kAmp>@?8 E96 :E6>D 4@==64E65 H6C6 2 E:C6 2?5 A2CED 7C@> E9C66 G24FF> 4=62?6CD]k^AmkAmr:EJ @77:4:2=D AC2:D65 E96 8C@FA’D H@C< :? 2 C646?E D@4:2= >65:2 A@DE[ ?@E:?8 E96 :>A@CE2?46 @7 G@=F?E66C @C82?:K2E:@?D E92E A2CE:4:A2E6 :? E96 4:EJ’D p5@AE 2 $EC62> AC@8C2>]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 AC@8C2> 6?4@FC286D 4@>>F?:EJ 8C@FAD 2?5 C6D:56?ED E@ 96=A <66A =@42= H2E6CH2JD 7C66 @7 =:EE6C 2?5 563C:D[ H9:49 42? ?682E:G6=J 27764E DE@C>H2E6C 7=@H[ 4@?EC:3FE6 E@ 7=@@5:?8 2?5 E9C62E6? H:=5=:76 923:E2ED]k^Am People are also reading… White Point partners with Liles family to recapitalize Gibson Mill in Concord Cabarrus landfill worker honored for saving $1 million piece of equipment Friday Five: Burrage Road construction, historical program, a rant and fun Concord Police Department welcomes 11 new officers A New Home: Cabarrus Sports Hall of Fame display unveiled at arena Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter who opened Asheville business faces backlash Commissioners Notebook: Budget proposal unveiled this week, public hearing June 1 NBA Hall of Famer coming to Collectors Jam in Concord CLASS OF 2026: Rowan-Cabarrus awards more than 2,000 degrees, diplomas and certificates Coca-Cola 600 Week is here - Drivers reflect on powerful pre-race ceremony Graduation week cranks up in earnest this week in Cabarrus County $2M gift boosts heart, cancer care at Atrium Health 'Don Colossus' statue of Trump not a 'golden calf,' pastor insists NASCAR All-Star Weekend: Roaring into Dover’s Monster Mile for $1 million showdown Cabarrus Calendar kAm“(96? EC2D9 2?5 563C:D 4@==64E :? @FC =@42= 4C66<D 2?5 DEC62>D[ :E 42? 42FD6 7=@@5:?8 2?5 92C> E96 H:=5=:76 H9@ =:G6 :? E96D6 =@42= H2E6CH2JD[” E96 4:EJ D2:5 :? E96 A@DE]k^AmkAm%96 r@?4@C5 (:=5=:76 p==:2?46 :D @?6 @7 D6G6C2= =@42= @C82?:K2E:@?D E92E C68F=2C=J A2CE:4:A2E6 :? DEC62> 4=62?FA 677@CED E9C@F89@FE E96 4:EJ]k^AmkAm#6D:56?ED :?E6C6DE65 :? G@=F?E66C:?8 E9C@F89 E96 p5@AE 2 $EC62> AC@8C2> 42? =62C? >@C6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^r@?4@C5}r]8@G^DEC62>DQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmr@?4@C5}r]8@G^DEC62>Dk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular White Point partners with Liles family to recapitalize Gibson Mill in Concord A Charlotte-based real estate firm has partnered with the longtime owners of Gibson Mill to recapitalize and expand one of Cabarrus County’s m… Cabarrus landfill worker honored for saving $1 million piece of equipment Ron Hoffman, a heavy equipment operator at the Cabarrus County Construction and Demolition Waste Landfill, received a County Manager Award of … Friday Five: Burrage Road construction, historical program, a rant and fun Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: Burrage Road is getting more homes and a church; Historic Cabarrus continues its History Talks series; se… Concord Police Department welcomes 11 new officers The Concord Police Department welcomed 11 new officers who were recently sworn in during a badge-pinning ceremony held at City Hall. Commissioners Notebook: Budget proposal unveiled this week, public hearing June 1 Cabarrus County Commissioners will see the propsoal budget this week and hold a public hearing on June 1. Watch Now: Related Video Four crew members eject from middair collision at Idaho air show US Lawmakers Back Taiwan's Participation at WTO US Lawmakers Back Taiwan's Participation at WTO Analysis: What Came Out of the Trump-Xi Summit? Analysis: What Came Out of the Trump-Xi Summit? 'No sign' of China's willingness to pressure Iran after Trump's visit 'No sign' of China's willingness to pressure Iran after Trump's visit