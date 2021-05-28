Atrium Health named to Forbes' America's Best Employers for New Graduates

Atrium Health has been named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for New Graduates 2021 for the fourth time. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista, Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider.

“Atrium Health is honored Forbes has recognized our commitment to our ‘teammate first’ approach,” said Jim Dunn, executive vice president and chief people and culture officer at Atrium Health. “While addressing the tough challenges of this past year, we remained dedicated to providing quality patient care through our ‘for all’ mission. Part of how we breathe life into this mission includes creating a workplace that provides meaningful opportunities for our teammates while supporting them in their roles and continued growth.”

For example, a key part of Atrium Health’s Registered Nursing (RN) Residency Program provides new graduate RNs with a dedicated team of nurse educators who work with new graduates in an atmosphere that promotes learning, clinical application and socialization during the transition from student nurse to RN. The program includes classes and simulation lab experiences, as well as clinical orientation with an instructor, providing a solid foundation for clinical decision making, time management and communication.