HARRISBURG — U-Haul Co. of North Carolina is pleased to announce that Blue Slim Customs LLC signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Harrisburg community.

Blue Slim Customs at 3870 State Hwy. 49 S. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 704-456-7357 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Harrisburg-NC-28075/025307/.

Blue Slim Customs partners Eric Jordan and Charles Wilmore said they are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Cabarrus County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.