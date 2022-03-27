Cabarrus Black Boys Chapter DAR gives 2022 awards

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Cabarrus Black Boys Chapter recently held their awards ceremony and reception to present awards to outstanding students. The chapter presented awards for Good Citizens, American History and Junior American Citizens categories.

Sgt. Dean Vernon with Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Youth Development Division spoke and commended the students for being role models at their schools and demonstrating the qualities of a Good Citizen. He said the country’s future depends on their continued display of the Good Citizen qualities of leadership, dependability, service and patriotism. Vernon outlined the meaning of leadership, dependability, service and patriotism for the students and challenged them to always strive to live with these qualities and be leaders in their communities.

DAR Good Citizen Awards

The DAR Good Citizens program recognizes outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities. The qualities of a DAR Good Citizen are: “Dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism to an Outstanding Degree.”

Julia Harbison stated: “We hope you will carry these traits with you as you graduate and pursue your lifetime goals.”

DAR Good Citizen Chair Julia Harbison and Chapter Regent Kathy Dean presented a certificate for each student indicating selection as their high school’s Good Citizen and a lapel pin which we hope they will wear with pride. The Good Citizens chosen by their high schools are: Campbell Depken from Northwest Cabarrus High School, Addie Wolfe from Hickory Ridge High School, Angel Thompson from Mount Pleasant High School and Parker Rose from Covenant Classical High School

The students also chose to compete in the DAR Good Citizen Essay Scholarship Contest by sharing their knowledge of our American Heritage. They each wrote a 550 word essay within two hours without the aid of reference books or the internet. They received no prior information on the topic, nor coaching, as they sat down to write their essay. This year the essay title was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” The focus question was “How do the qualities of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership and patriotism) help support our nation?”

The three non-DAR judges said they were very impressed with the level of entries and it was tough to judge because they were all so good. The judges were all impressed with the thoughts the students provided.

Harbison and Dean presented a certificate and a scholarship check to the Cabarrus County winners for the essay contest and scholarship. Based on points awarded by the judges, the Cabarrus County 1st place was presented to Angel Thompson from Mount Pleasant High School, 2nd place was presented to Parker Rose from Covenant Classical High School and 3rd place was presented to Campbell Depken from Northwest Cabarrus High School. The chapter would like to thank the students, parents and their high school personnel who helped them in this endeavor.

American History Award

The American History Committee promotes American history throughout the year by honoring significant historical people, places, dates, and events. It does this by sponsoring the American History Essay Contest and Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest. The essay contest provides an opportunity for teachers to reach out beyond the existing curriculum. The middle school contest welcomes all grade 5, 6, 7, and 8 students in a public, private, or parochial school, or those who are home schooled to participate. In 2021, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution established a new high school-level essay contest focused on figures of the American Revolution, in preparation for the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding. The contest is open to students in grades 9 through 12 in public, private or parochial schools, or those who are homeschooled.

Dean and Vice Regent Carol Lyerly recognized Aralyn Griffin from Northwest Cabarrus Middle School with first place in the American History Contest for middle school level and presented her with a certificate and award check. The North Carolina Society Daughters of the American Revolution District III Director Janet Westbrook recognized her as the district winner and presented her with a certificate and award check. Griffin will go on to compete at the state level.

The chapter did not have an entry on the high school level but welcomes any student that would like to participate next year.

Junior American Citizen Awards

The Junior American Citizens Committee is the Daughters of the American Revolution National Society’s second oldest youth-oriented committee, preceded only by the Children of the American Revolution. Today JAC helps children learn what it means to be a good citizen. The committee promotes civics education, American heritage and history, love of country and service. Through JAC contests, the committee teaches America’s school children the principles of our democratic government and appreciation for our great country.

Through these opportunities and recognition of the student’s work, DAR hopes to encourage today's Junior American Citizens — the future leaders of our country. The JAC Committee sponsors contests in art, creative expression, and community service for preschoolers through grade 12. The chapter entries for the Junior American Citizens contests come to us from the Colonel Adam Alexander Society Children of the American Revolution. So today we bring together the two oldest youth oriented committees in Daughters of the American Revolution as we recognize our chapter winners in each age level. Dean and Colonel Adam Alexander Society CAR President and NCSDAR District III Director Janet Westbrook presented each winner with a certificate and award money.

The DAR chapter winners are Jayda Brooks, Gavin Damm, Kenley Hash, Julia Hash, LaraBeth Ikner, Ericha Nestor, John Oesterreich and Leah Salazar. The following students were also awarded first place on the state level from the North Carolina Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and will go on to compete at the southeastern division level. State winners are Jayda Brooks, Gavin Damm, Kenley Hash, Julia Hash, LaraBeth Ikner, Ericha Nestor and John Oesterreich.

To learn more about the chapter visit www.cabarrusblackboyschapterdar.org or contact Regent Kathy Dean at cbbdar1914@gmail.com