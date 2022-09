Cabarrus Calendar

Wednesday, September 28

The Farmers Market @ Rocky River Presbyterian Church is from 3 to 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the church located at 7940 Rocky River Road, Concord. Enjoy the freshest produce, sweets, breads, and honey along with craft and food vendors. Details here: https://rockyriver.org/ministries/the-farmers-market.

Thursday, September 29

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

Friday, September 30

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 1

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences will host a fall festival for the community as the culminating event in a yearlong celebration of its 80th anniversary. The festival will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the college, 401 Medical Park Drive in Concord, NC, on the campus of Atrium Health Cabarrus.

Harrisburg Presbyterian Church presents a Fall Festival and Craft Fair o from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rain or Sunshine. There will be crafts, games, a bounce house and food. The church is located at 4815 NC 49, Harrisburg. For more information on selling at the craft fair please visit hpcministry.org/home/upcoming-events/craftfair/. If you have questions please contact: Anne Williams - annew194@gmail.com or Kara Savage - hpckara@gmail.com.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Candidates for the Cabarrus County Board of Education will participate in a forum sponsored by the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Town Hall. The forum will be moderated by The Honorable William Hamby, retired district court judge.

Monday, October 3

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

The Kannapolis History Associates is traveling down memory lane with a visit to Old Midway, Taylor’s Hatchery and those Colorful Chicks of yesteryear. Dianne Taylor will be sharing information and memories of her family, Taylor’s Hatcher which Dianne’s father later renamed Taylor’s Garden Center beginning at 7 p.m. at the A.L. Brown High School Social Room. For more information, call History Room: 704-932-7518 or Phil Goodman: 704-796-0803.

Tuesday, October 4

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

Wednesday, October 5

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, October 6

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA ) is partnering with True Care Pharmacy to offer a free, Community Outdoor Flu Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon at NC Cooperative Extension , Cabarrus Center, 715 Cabarrus Avenue, West , Concord. This clinic is planned for adults. The flu shot needed for adults 65 years and older will also be available. You are encouraged to call 704-920-3310 to reserve your spot, though walkups will be accepted. Please bring an identification card and your insurance information. In case of rain the Clinic will be offered indoors.

Friday, October 7

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boger Reformed Church Annual Lord’s Acre Sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with BBQ, Grilled Chicken Plates, Desserts, Crafts, Canned Goods. For more information on day of yard sale call 704-782-4019. The church is located at 7313 Gold Hill Road, Concord (at Watt’s Cross Roads).

Saturday, October 8

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

2022 Community Connections presented by Cabarrus Recovery Alliance will be held from 3-7 p.m. Find you path to recovery at the resource and education event at Atrium Ballpark, 210 Oak Ave., Kannapolis. For more information and support, visit cabarrusreccoveryalliane.org.

St. Stephens Wesleyan Church, near Georgeville off Hwy 200, will hold its 51st Annual Bazaar and Harvest Sale from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Breakfast biscuits 8-10 a.m., Hotdogs 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Chicken Noodle dinner 4-7 p.m. Many baked goods, jams/jellies, Christmas decorations, fall items, crafts, quilts/blankets, plants and much more will be for sale. Silent Auction on specialty items. For info call 704-782-6677 before day of sale. Food orders and day of sale, call 704-723-1143.

Boger Reformed Church Annual Lord’s Acre Sale continues with a yard sale, ham biscuits and BBQ. Eat in or take out. For more information on day of yard sale call 704-782-4019. The church is located at 7313 Gold Hill Road, Concord (at Watt’s Cross Roads).

Monday, October 10

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Tuesday, October 11

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

Thursday, October 13

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

Friday, October 14

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 15

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

