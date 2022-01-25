Cabarrus County awarded over $283,000 to assist emergency food, shelter efforts

CONCORD – Cabarrus County has been awarded $283,212 to supplement local emergency food and shelter efforts.

The funds were awarded under Phase 39 ($69,232) and Phase ARPA-R ($213,980) of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), a federally funded program intended to help meet the needs of people experiencing hunger and homelessness in cities and counties throughout the United States. The program is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In fiscal year (FY) 2021, FEMA awarded to the EFSP National Board the $400 million made available under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the $130 million made available under the Consolidated Appropriations Act. Note that the FY 2021 $130 million in annual funding is Phase 39 of the program and the $400 million under Section 4007 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) is Phase ARPA-R.

Each year, a portion of this funding is allocated to eligible jurisdictions and managed by a local board.