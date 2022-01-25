Cabarrus County awarded over $283,000 to assist emergency food, shelter efforts

CONCORD – Cabarrus County has been awarded $283,212 to supplement local emergency food and shelter efforts.
The funds were awarded under Phase 39 ($69,232) and Phase ARPA-R ($213,980) of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), a federally funded program intended to help meet the needs of people experiencing hunger and homelessness in cities and counties throughout the United States. The program is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
In fiscal year (FY) 2021, FEMA awarded to the EFSP National Board the $400 million made available under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the $130 million made available under the Consolidated Appropriations Act. Note that the FY 2021 $130 million in annual funding is Phase 39 of the program and the $400 million under Section 4007 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) is Phase ARPA-R.
Each year, a portion of this funding is allocated to eligible jurisdictions and managed by a local board.
“COVID amplified needs that already existed in our communities, and the impact continues today,” said Kellie Cartwright, United Way of Central Carolinas director of regional development. “To meet these needs, we must continue to support the agencies who are helping provide emergency services, such as food and shelter.”
In Cabarrus County, an EFSP Local Board of volunteers, facilitated by United Way of Central Carolinas, will determine how the Phase 39 and Phase ARPA-R funds will be distributed to area service providers of emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
EFSP funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including, but not limited to:
- Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries.
- Lodging in a mass shelter ($12.50 per night per individual), or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 90-days assistance per individual or household to prevent homelessness.
- Up to 90 days (3 months) of rental or mortgage assistance for clients per phase if it is necessary to prevent eviction or foreclosure.
- Up to 90 days (3 months) of utility assistance for clients per phase if it is necessary to prevent disconnection of services (gas, electric, water).
- Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item.
- Administrative funding, if approved by the local EFSP board.
To be eligible for local EFSP funding, organizations must be a private, voluntary nonprofit or a unit of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, if a private voluntary organization, must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying Cabarrus County organizations interested in applying should contact Kellie Cartwright at kcartwright@uwcentralcarolinas.org to request an application. Completed applications must be emailed to Kellie Cartwright no later than noon on Friday, Feb. 11.