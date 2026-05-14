Popular Spotlight COMMENTARY Tom Campbell: What checks and balances? Tom Campbell May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Campbell Whatever happened to the checks and balances James Madison and the framers inserted in our U.S. Constitution? They don’t seem to be working either at the national or state levels.kAmu2465 H:E9 H92E 2 8C@H:?8 A=FC2=:EJ 36=:6G6 :D 2? @FE\@7\4@?EC@= AC6D:56?E[ H6 EC25:E:@?2==J H@F=5 92G6 6IA64E65 r@?8C6DD E@ 4964< %CF>A[ 3FE r@?8C6DD :D >@C6 @7 2 =2A 5@8 E92? 2 H2E49 5@8] xE 92D 76H6C 244@>A=:D9>6?ED E92? 2?J D:?46 w2CCJ %CF>2? 5F3365 E96 g_E9 D6DD:@? E96 “5@ ?@E9:?8 r@?8C6DD]”k^AmkAmqFE E96 7C2>6CD 3F:=E :? 2?@E96C D276EJ G2=G6 E@ AC@G:56 4964<D @? 6I46DD6D :? A@H6C — E96 ;F5:4:2= 3C2?49] |2?J =@H6C 7656C2= 4@FCED 92G6 92?565 %CF>A C6G6CD2=D @? 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H96? 5C2H:?8 G@E:?8 >2AD] (9@ :D 4964<:?8 2?5 492==6?8:?8 E9@D6 CF=:?8Dnk^Am kAmpD H6 AC6A2C65 E@ 46=63C2E6 E96 ad_E9 2??:G6CD2CJ @7 E96 s64=2C2E:@? 2?5 7@F?5:?8 @7 E9:D ?2E:@?[ :E H@F=5 369@@G6 FD E@ 2=D@ C6G:D:E E9@D6 7@F?5:?8 AC:?4:A=6D E92E >256 FD 8C62E] p 8@@5 A=246 E@ 368:? H@F=5 36 E@ 56E6C>:?6 9@H H6 42? C6EFC? E@ 36:?8 2 ?2E:@? H96C6 @?6 3C2?49 @7 8@G6C?>6?E 42? 36 4964<65 2?5 32=2?465 3J 2?@E96C]k^Am +1 Tom Campbell Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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