Popular Spotlight RUFFIN ON RELIGION Mike Ruffin: Confession is good for the soul The Rev. Mike Ruffin May 31, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “If you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” (Romans 10:9)kAmp== @7 FD 92G6 =:<6=J 962C5 E96 D2J:?8[ “r@?76DD:@? :D 8@@5 7@C E96 D@F=]” xE’D 2? @=5 $4@EE:D9 AC@G6C3] w@H6G6C[ >@DE A6@A=6 E92E C6A62E :E =62G6 @FE @?6 H@C5] %96 AC@G6C3 24EF2==J C625D[ “~A6? 4@?76DD:@? :D 8@@5 7@C E96 D@F=]”k^AmkAm%96C6 :D 3:3=:42= ECFE9 E@ E9:D D2J:?8 2D H6==] %96 q:3=6 DFAA@CED E96 4@?4=FD:@? E92E H:E9@FE @A6? 4@?76DD:@?[ D2=G2E:@? :D ?@E 8F2C2?E665]k^Am kAm#646?E=J[ 2 7C:6?5 @7 >J H:76 E@=5 96C E92E D96 2D<65 96C A2DE@C :7 4@?76DD:@? H2D ?646DD2CJ 7@C D2=G2E:@?] w6 E@=5 96C “?@]” w6 6>A92D:K65 E92E y6DFD D2G65 96C @G6C a[___ J62CD 28@ H96? 96 5:65 @? 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E@ J@F[ 2?5 >J :?:BF:EJ x 92G6 ?@E 9:556?] x D2:5[ ‘x H:== 4@?76DD >J EC2?D8C6DD:@?D E@ E96 {@C5[’ 2?5 J@F 7@C82G6 E96 :?:BF:EJ @7 >J D:?]”k^6>mk^Am kAm• k6>mkDEC@?8mp4ED aia`[k^DEC@?8m “(9@6G6C 42==D @? E96 ?2>6 @7 E96 {@C5 D92== 36 D2G65]”k^6>mk^Am kAm(6 2C6 4C62EFC6D H9@ 92G6 366? 8:G6? 7C66 H:==] (96? :E 4@>6D E@ D2=G2E:@?[ y6DFD AC@G:565 E96 H2J[ 2?5 v@5 H:== <?@4< @? E96 5@@C E@ @FC 962CED] qFE E96 ?6IE >@G6 :D FA E@ FDPk^AmkAmx?5665[ 4@?76DD:@? :D ?@E ;FDE 8@@5 7@C E96 D@F=] xE’D H92E D2G6D :E 7@C 2? 6E6C?:EJPk^Am Mike Ruffin 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Mike Ruffin: Fear of death not unusual for most Christians Mike Ruffin talks about death and what it means for Christians. 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