Twenty children died in Cabarrus County in 2021 (latest official date available), according to the State of Our Children: A 2022 Report, which will be discussed by Cabarrus County Commissioners at the work session Monday, May 6, at 4 p.m. at the Governmental Center’s Multi-Purpose Room.

The report was submitted to the commissioners by Paula Yost, JD, LPCA Chair, Cabarrus County Child Protection and Fatality Team. The numbers in the report show a high demand for efforts to protect children in Cabarrus County.

Death of children

The fatalities are broken down this way:

Death by illness: 1-Leukemia, 1-Cardiomegaly, 1-Secondary Pulmonary Hypertension, 1-Disease of Stomach, 1- Chronic Respiratory Failure, 1-Cardiomyopathy

Premature births: 4

Accidents: 2-Car accident, 1-pedestrian hit by car when crossing road to check mail, 2- skateboarder hit by car when crossing road, 1-unsafe sleep (no known substances)

Substance affected: 3-unsafe sleep (marijuana use in home)

Abuse-0 The district attorney’s office is reviewing two cases.

The deaths are consistent with recent years: 2015, 23 children died; 2016, 22; 2017, 21; 2018, 24; 2019, 23; and 2020, 18.

Numbers and needs

Here are more statistics and notes in the report from Cabarrus Department of Human Service:

• Investigations worked with 4,717 children, an increase from 4,470 in 2021, and 3,728 children from 2020.

• For Cabarrus County, we accepted 1721 cases up from 1038 cases in 2021. Of those accepted cases, 484 were forensic cases which is down from 506 forensic cases in 2021. Forensic cases involve physical or sexual abuse.

• Out of the total amount of cases accepted 204 of them had substance abuse allegations and out of those 27 cases alleged opiate use.

• Cabarrus County has completed 554 assist requests from other counties up from 423 in 2021. DHS probably needs more social workers.

• The county also had 57 substance abuse impacted infants, 158 domestic violence cases, and 3 human trafficking cases.

• Due to crime increases, we need your support in requesting additional Assistant District Attorneys from the legislature.

• 44 families per month in in home services as opposed to last year’s 54 • 158 (2022), 161 (2021) children in foster care as opposed to last year’s 152 (2020), 133 (in 2019)

Prevention efforts in 2022

The Prevention Unit has received a total of 453 referrals from January to December 2022.

The Prevention Unit served 197 Families that year. 155 families were successfully diverted from repeated maltreatment reports. (Did not need follow up.)

The Parenting Specialist received a total of 33 referrals. 15 families participated in Parenting with the Parenting Specialist. (due to wait list many families were referred outside the agency)

The Prevention Team invited 217 Cabarrus County churches to partner with the sponsorship of families for Thanksgiving and Christmas; 91 families were fed for Thanksgiving; 158 children were sponsored for Christmas with gifts.

Watch meeting from home or office

Monday’s commissioners meeting will be broadcast live on Channel 22, https://www.youtube.com/cabarruscounty

and https://www.cabarruscounty.us/cabcotv. Previous meetings are also available online.