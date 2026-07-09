Top Story Spotlight Cabarrus Sheriff's Office youth summer camp focused on safety, service From staff reports Jul 9, 2026 Jul 9, 2026 Updated Jul 9, 2026 0 Students in the Youth Summer Camp pose for a group photo outside the movie theater. Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office recently concluded its Youth Summer Camp for rising seventh- and eighth-grade students from schools served by the agency's school resource officers.kAm%96 H66<=@?8 42>A[ @C82?:K65 3J E96 $96C:77VD ~77:46 *@FE9 s6G6=@A>6?E s:G:D:@?[ 4@>3:?65 D276EJ 65F42E:@? H:E9 C64C62E:@?2= 24E:G:E:6D 56D:8?65 E@ DEC6?8E96? C6=2E:@?D9:AD 36EH66? 56AFE:6D 2?5 DEF56?ED @FED:56 E96 4=2DDC@@>]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 $96C:77VD ~77:46[ 42>A6CD C646:G65 D276EJ =6DD@?D 7C@> D49@@= C6D@FC46 @77:46CD H9:=6 E2<:?8 A2CE :? 52:=J @FE:?8D E92E :?4=F565 3@H=:?8[ 2C4256 82>6D[ >:?:2EFC6 8@=7[ C@==6C D<2E:?8[ 2 EC2>A@=:?6 A2C< 2?5 2 >@G:6 52J]k^Am The Summer Youth Camp's community service project involved collecting food for the Broadus Baptist Food Pantry Ministry. Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm$EF56?ED 2=D@ 4@>A=6E65 2 4@>>F?:EJ D6CG:46 AC@;64E 3J 4@==64E:?8 5@?2E:@?D 7@C E96 qC@25FD q2AE:DE u@@5 !2?ECJ |:?:DECJ E@ 96=A AC@G:56 7@@5 7@C =@42= C6D:56?ED :? ?665]k^Am People are also reading… AMC Concord Mills adds NC's first ScreenX auditorium Atrium Health agrees to $1.8 million settlement in patient data case Friday Five: Merry Christmas - Downtown Concord celebrates Saturday Progress continues on Concord Parks & Rec Bond projects Cabarrus players hard at work getting better in the summer Charlotte's big armored vehicle plant more than twice Hendrick's size in Concord What do you think? Downtown Concord updating its parking study Rowan woman charged with attempted murder of husband Kannapolis assistant city manager announces retirement after 31 years of service Friday Five: Adventures in fireworks, road construction and new businesses Gem Theatre earns statewide Downtown Excellence Award Young racer overcoming rare condition to chase his dream at Charlotte Motor Speedway CHURCH EVENTS: First Sunday for new McGill pastor Fayetteville is NC’s sixth-largest city. So where are the skyscrapers? Streetlight 5K, Frolic set for Saturday in downtown Concord kAm%96 $96C:77VD ~77:46 D2:5 6249 H66< @7 :ED DF>>6C 42>A AC@8C2> DFAA@CED 2 =@42= @C82?:K2E:@? 2D A2CE @7 E6249:?8 A2CE:4:A2?ED E96 G2=F6 @7 4@>>F?:EJ D6CG:46 2?5 8:G:?8 324<]k^Am Campers participated in fun activities. Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office kAm~77:4:2=D D2:5 E96 42>A AC@G:56D 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C 56AFE:6D E@ 4@?E:?F6 3F:=5:?8 A@D:E:G6 C6=2E:@?D9:AD H:E9 DEF56?ED 5FC:?8 E96 DF>>6C >@?E9D 2?5 DE2J 4@??64E65 H:E9 E96> E9C@F89@FE E96 J62C]k^Am Bowling was one of the activities for seventh and eighth graders. Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Rowan woman charged with attempted murder of husband A 58-year-old Rowan County woman is charged with attempted first-degree murder after investigators say she admitted attacking her husband whil… Cabarrus deputies graduate from Rowan-Cabarrus BLET Three Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office deputies have graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training (B.L.E.T.) at Rowan-Cabarrus Community Coll… Sergeant’s hunch about BMW leads to duo suspected in 100 burglaries, NC police say Two men suspected of orchestrating more than 100 pharmacy burglaries were caught when a sharp-eyed North Carolina police sergeant became suspi… Watch Now: Related Video Nolan Wells’ Best Friend Says His Case Is 'Not a Whole Race Thing' Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son More Americans leaving the US labor force More Americans leaving the US labor force DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN