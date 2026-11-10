SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has received five-year reaccreditation from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission, authorizing the college to continue delivering Basic Law Enforcement Training, General Instructor Certification and Speed Measuring Instrument Certification programs through August 2031.
Since 1963, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has been a cornerstone of workforce-focused education and training in Rowan and Cabarrus counties, empowering more than 22,000 students annually through more than 2,000 courses across multiple campuses and online. As the sixth largest of the 58 colleges in the North Carolina Community College System, Rowan-Cabarrus offers accredited associate degrees, diplomas and certificates across more than 30 areas of study, preparing students for careers in fields such as healthcare, public safety, technology, business and advanced manufacturing. A recognized leader in workforce development and recipient of national awards, Rowan-Cabarrus drives local and regional economic growth through robust industry partnerships and cutting-edge training programs that meet the evolving industry needs of our region through flexible online and in-person learning options.
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has received five-year reaccreditation from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission, authorizing the college to continue delivering Basic Law Enforcement Training, General Instructor Certification and Speed Measuring Instrument Certification programs through August 2031.