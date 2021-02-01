CCS, KCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of Jan. 25 through Jan. 31

CABARRUS COUNTY — Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools reported their updated COVID-19 numbers for the week of Jan. 25 through Jan. 31 on Monday.
KCS reported three new cases and 16 new quarantines while CCS reported 61 new cases (19 staff, 42 students). CCS is not currently releasing quarantine numbers to the public.
Kannapolis City Schools remains in Plan C so no students are on campus but 743 staff members remain at work in either nutritional or administrative capacities.
Superintendent Chip Buckwell who announced his retirement from KCS after 37 years with the district Monday, released the numbers in his weekly Facebook video.
“As our community keeps moving towards large-scale vaccination, it is still important to continue with all the recommended prevention practices,” he said. “Getting students safely back face-to-face is #KCSEssential.”
The 61 cases reported in Cabarrus County Schools is a high for the district since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous high came on Dec. 14 when 51 cases (16 staff, 35 students) were reported.
A big reason for the spike comes from Cox Mill High School where seven cases were reported, all in students. That is the highest number of positive cases reported in a school in Cabarrus County this year and accounts for 11.4 percent of all cases in the district this week and 16.7 percent of all students.
Two other locations saw four positive cases as there were four students at Jay M. Robinson High School who tested positive and four in Centralized Services as well. However, while those numbers are stark to see it should also be taken into account those three locations contained nearly a quarter of all cases in the school district last week.
There were 14 schools with zero cases reported last week and 27 in total (including those with zero) with one or less.
Beverly Hills STEM, Carl A. Furr, Charles E. Boger, Coltrane-Webb STEM, Harrisburg, Patriots STEM, Rocky River, W.R. Odell Primary, Wolf Meadow Elementary, Early College of Technology, Hickory Ridge High, the Cabarrus Virtual Academy, the Performance Learning Center and the Royal Oaks School of the Arts all reported zero cases last week.
Bethel Elementary, Cox Mill Elementary (staff), Mount Pleasant Elementary, Pitts School Road Elementary, Winecoff Elementary (staff), Hickory Ridge Middle (staff), Mount Pleasant Middle, Northwest Cabarrus STEM Middle, Central Cabarrus High, Early College High School, Mount Pleasant High, Northwest Cabarrus High and CCS Opportunity School (staff) all reported just one case.
Fifteen other schools had two or three cases. Those include A.T. Allen (one staff, one student), R. Brown McAllister STEM (one staff, two students), W.M. Irvin Elementary (one staff, one student), W. R. Odell Elementary (three students), Weddington Hills (two students), C.C. Griffin STEM (two staff, one student), Concord Middle (two staff, one student), Harris Road Middle (two students), J.N. Fries (three students), Winkler Middle (two students), Concord High (one staff, one student), West Cabarrus High (one staff, two students) and the Mary Frances Wall Center (two staff).
The Board of Education voted to move into Plan A for kindergarten through third grade on Feb. 16 at last week’s annual retreat.
They also voted to move fourth and fifth graders into Plan A on March 15. As of now that plan has not changed, but if the numbers move the wrong direction they are open to adjusting.
“When we get closer, if (the numbers) are not trending down like we are seeing and it’s a problem and that number looks different,” Board Chair Holly Grimsley said in a phone conversation Monday, “then this Board will re-evaluate and decide if it needs to do anything differently.”