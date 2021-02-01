CCS, KCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of Jan. 25 through Jan. 31

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two other locations saw four positive cases as there were four students at Jay M. Robinson High School who tested positive and four in Centralized Services as well. However, while those numbers are stark to see it should also be taken into account those three locations contained nearly a quarter of all cases in the school district last week.

There were 14 schools with zero cases reported last week and 27 in total (including those with zero) with one or less.

Beverly Hills STEM, Carl A. Furr, Charles E. Boger, Coltrane-Webb STEM, Harrisburg, Patriots STEM, Rocky River, W.R. Odell Primary, Wolf Meadow Elementary, Early College of Technology, Hickory Ridge High, the Cabarrus Virtual Academy, the Performance Learning Center and the Royal Oaks School of the Arts all reported zero cases last week.

Bethel Elementary, Cox Mill Elementary (staff), Mount Pleasant Elementary, Pitts School Road Elementary, Winecoff Elementary (staff), Hickory Ridge Middle (staff), Mount Pleasant Middle, Northwest Cabarrus STEM Middle, Central Cabarrus High, Early College High School, Mount Pleasant High, Northwest Cabarrus High and CCS Opportunity School (staff) all reported just one case.