Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki has announced the schedule for his Spring, 2023, community engagement meetings.
These meetings will feature a presentation on the district’s strategic plan, Destination 2025, as well as an opportunity for the community to offer insight and engage with the superintendent.
Eight meetings will be held at high schools across the district during the months of April and May. Parents, staff, and community members are encouraged to attend at the location of the feeder high school for their attendance zone. Parents of Early College students should attend at the most convenient location.
All community engagement events will begin at 6 P.M. in the high school’s media center.
Schedule:
Tuesday, April 18th @ Central Cabarrus High
Tuesday, April 25th @ Concord High
Thursday, April 27th @ Cox Mill High
Thursday, May 11th @ Hickory Ridge High
Tuesday, May 16th @ JM Robinson High
Wednesday, May 17th @ Mt. Pleasant High
Tuesday, May 30th @ Northwest Cabarrus High
Wednesday, May 31st @ West Cabarrus High