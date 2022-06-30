Education news: Coastal grads, dean's list; Ohio grads

Local graduates from Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, SC – Coastal Carolina University recognized more than 1,200 students during its spring commencement ceremonies, held May 6-7, 2022.

A university-wide ceremony recognizing all graduates was held on Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. in Brooks Stadium and featured a keynote address by Vanessa Wyche, a Conway, S.C., native and director of NASA's Johnson Space Center. Each of CCU's academic colleges held individual ceremonies during the weekend, where graduates' names were called and they had the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma covers.

This year's graduates included:

Concord – Lionel Martin, Michelle Gracer, Virginia Culp.

Landis – Tristan Wyatt.

Salisbury – Kenzie Koontz.

Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, SC – More than 2,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester. Students who make the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester. This semester’s honored students included:

Charlotte – Brianna Pethel.

Concord – Michelle Gracer, Zoe Howell.

Matthews – Sara Beatty, Kennedy Bergin, Zena Johnston.

Rockwell – Kamden Johnson.

McGuire, Uche earn degrees from Ohio University

ATHENS, OH – Ohio University recently held graduation for 2022 spring.

Matthew McGuire from Concord graduated with a BSME Mechanical Engineering from Ohio University's Russ College of Engineering and Technology in spring 2022.

Ogbonna Uche from Charlotte graduated with a BBA Business Analyticsand a BSM majoring in Sport Management from Ohio University's College of Business in spring 2022.

More than 4,400 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2022.