Gov. Cooper urges schools to require masks from kindergarten through 8th grade

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday the state will be urging schools to require masks for everyone in kindergarten through eighth grade, and to ensure unvaccinated high school students and teachers wear masks indoors when classes start in August.
“Many students can’t get their shots because children under 12 can’t be vaccinated yet,” Gov. Cooper said. “We all need to work together to keep our younger children in the classroom and safe. One way to protect them is to get vaccinated yourself.”
According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance’s numbers released July 16, more than 42 percent of the County has at least received their first dose of the vaccine (91,051) and more than 39 percent is fully vaccinated (85,297).
The goal of the Health Alliance since the vaccine became available has been to inoculate at least 80 percent of the population of Cabarrus County.
“Every single resident in our community can do their part to end this pandemic by getting their vaccine and educating others on the effectiveness and the safety of the vaccine so that we can make Cabarrus County a safer place,” Cabarrus Health Alliance Public Health Director Bonnie Coyle said at a press conference last week where Gov. Cooper visited Northwest Cabarrus High School’s vaccination site. “Our work is not done. The COVID-19 vaccines have had a tremendous impact on health safety and well-being of our community. We have seen a dramatic decline in the number of cases right here in Cabarrus County. At the peak of the pandemic we were getting over 300 new cases every day and we are down to now only about 10 to 20 cases a day. So we are making progress but we can’t let our guard down.”
Since the press conference Cabarrus Health Alliance has announced there has been a confirmed case of the Delta Variant in the County and hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 virus have climbed to 37, up from 15 the week before. Cases have climbed as well to more than 300 for the first time in several months and the perfect positive rate for those tested is at 6.9 percent, the highest it has been since May. However, it should also be noted that percent positive rate goes with 2,000 fewer tests than in May. The last time the infection rate was higher than 6 percent there were 637 active cases.
Gov. Cooper said at the press conference last week he wants students to be back in school “as normal as possible.” He reiterated those sentiments Wednesday.
“The most important work our state will do next month is getting all our school children back into the classrooms safely for in-person learning,” he said. “That’s the best way for them to learn, and we want their school days to be as close to normal as possible after a year of disruption.”
According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance’s numbers which were updated July 7, since the beginning of the pandemic, those younger than 19 have had 61,764 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with zero confirmed fatalities. The Delta Variant is believed to be more contagious and could possibly cause more severe illness, but studies into it are limited at this point.
However, Gov. Cooper said at last week’s press conference that “99.9 percent” of fatalities due to the Delta Variant have come among those who are unvaccinated. This is why the mask guidance remains in schools and also why the state is continuing to urge those who have not received their vaccines to go out and get them.
“Get vaccinated right now if you haven’t,” North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Wednesday. “We are seeing the impact of the very contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 and it’s hitting those who are unvaccinated hard. Schools need to use the additional safety protocols outlined in the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit to continue to protect students and staff as we enter the new school year.”