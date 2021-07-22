Gov. Cooper urges schools to require masks from kindergarten through 8th grade

“Many students can’t get their shots because children under 12 can’t be vaccinated yet,” Gov. Cooper said. “We all need to work together to keep our younger children in the classroom and safe. One way to protect them is to get vaccinated yourself.”

“Every single resident in our community can do their part to end this pandemic by getting their vaccine and educating others on the effectiveness and the safety of the vaccine so that we can make Cabarrus County a safer place,” Cabarrus Health Alliance Public Health Director Bonnie Coyle said at a press conference last week where Gov. Cooper visited Northwest Cabarrus High School’s vaccination site. “Our work is not done. The COVID-19 vaccines have had a tremendous impact on health safety and well-being of our community. We have seen a dramatic decline in the number of cases right here in Cabarrus County. At the peak of the pandemic we were getting over 300 new cases every day and we are down to now only about 10 to 20 cases a day. So we are making progress but we can’t let our guard down.”