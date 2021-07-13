KCS names Dr. Chris Triolo as its next assistant superintendent

Dr. Triolo comes to KCS with more than 20 years of experience serving at the state, county and school levels, most recently as one of the eight Regional Directors for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. As a Regional Director for the Southwest Region, Dr. Triolo has worked closely with superintendents and assistant superintendents in providing comprehensive support for their districts. His vast experience also includes serving as executive director of Secondary Learning and Teaching and the Project L.I.F.T. Learning Community, both with CMS, principal with both Fulton County Schools and CMS, science specialist with CMS, and teacher with CMS and Statesville Christian School. During his time as an executive director with CMS, Dr. Triolo was the curriculum lead for all secondary schools, district lead for the Teaching Residence, and a principal supervisor and coach for Project L.I.F.T.