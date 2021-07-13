KCS names Dr. Chris Triolo as its next assistant superintendent

Kannapolis City Schools has named Dr. Christopher Triolo as its new Assistant Superintendent, the district announced a press release Monday. Dr. Triolo will replace Kevin Garay who began as the district’s superintendent on July 1.
Mr. Garay took over for former KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell who officially retired June 30.
Dr. Triolo comes to KCS with more than 20 years of experience serving at the state, county and school levels, most recently as one of the eight Regional Directors for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. As a Regional Director for the Southwest Region, Dr. Triolo has worked closely with superintendents and assistant superintendents in providing comprehensive support for their districts. His vast experience also includes serving as executive director of Secondary Learning and Teaching and the Project L.I.F.T. Learning Community, both with CMS, principal with both Fulton County Schools and CMS, science specialist with CMS, and teacher with CMS and Statesville Christian School. During his time as an executive director with CMS, Dr. Triolo was the curriculum lead for all secondary schools, district lead for the Teaching Residence, and a principal supervisor and coach for Project L.I.F.T.
“Over the past two years, I have had the opportunity to get to know the KCS team and to experience first-hand the district’s commitment to the community,” Dr. Triolo said in the release. “I am excited to join the team and look forward to bringing my experience to the table in support of the district’s strategic plan focused on culture and student outcomes.”
Dr. Triolo holds an Educational Leadership Doctorate (Ed.D.) from Wingate University, a Masters in Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Winthrop University, and a Bachelors of Science in Biology from Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee.
“Dr. Triolo has been a successful teacher, principal, district, and state administrator,” Superintendent Garay said in the release. “In these roles, he has supervised and supported the elementary, middle, and high school levels; served as a district lead for low-performing schools and secondary schools in CMS; and, supported 11 school districts, including KCS, in his most recent role. He brings considerable experience to our district and through his work with DPI, many of our district leaders and school-based leaders are already familiar with his work.”
Chris Triolo will begin as KCS Assistant Superintendent by the start of the school year in August.