 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'Moving to the Middle' camp held for rising KMS sixth graders

  • Updated
  • 0
Moving to the Middle

Working together is always a key to success.

 Submitted photo

Kannapolis Middle School conducted its first Moving to the Middle transitional camp for rising sixth graders.

"This was a great week to be a KMS EAGLE!," KMS officials said.

Kannapolis City Schools invited all rising sixth graders to attend the Moving to the Middle camp which was a huge success. Students were able to see classrooms and the buildings, meet staff members, and engage in high quality team building activities.

This was Kannapolis Middle School's first year implementing this type of transitional camp in hopes of helping students acclimate to a new school environment. This camp will make the August transition to sixth grade even more of a success for Kannapolis Middle Schools students.

Moving to the Middle

This team built a tall straight tower, using nearly all the pieces available.

Mrs. Hatley, a math teacher at Kannapolis Middle School, said, "The first day for sixth graders can be intimidating for students. Walking into a new building can be frightening, however this camp allowed students to become familiar with the school and to connect with other students and teachers before the first day. This camp was really needed."

People are also reading…

A rising sixth grader said, "I had a lot of fun and I got to meet a lot of new people and a lot of teachers. It has been a lot of fun with the people that I have met. My favorite activity was the PE balloon activity."

This camp is just the beginning of many great things to come this year at Kannapolis Middle School, according to school officials.

Moving to the Middle

Rising sixth graders worked together on various projects during the "Moving to the Middle" camp at Kannapolis Middle School.
0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Back to School at Wolf Meadow

Back to School at Wolf Meadow

The new school year is underway for students at Wolf Meadow Elementary School, which is on an alternative schedule. Cabarrus County Schools Su…

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists developing device that lets the blind see with their tongue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts