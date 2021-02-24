Teachers now eligible to receive vaccine, frustration remains in CCS over wait

The hope now is some can at least receive a first dose before fourth and fifth grade students are scheduled to come back on March 15.

But having to wait to receive a vaccination is still a frustration for staff members of CCS.

“Why do our elected leaders heap all kinds of praise on educators?” Susan Foulks, a teacher at Furr Elementary School, said at a protest three weeks ago. “They say we are essential. They say nothing is more important than opening our schools. So then why are they not vaccinating educators to protect us from this virus that has killed (a number of) educators in our state?”

Educators expressed frustration at the state taking so long to vaccinate teachers especially after they were supposed to be those among the first in line to receive their immunizations during initial planning in North Carolina.