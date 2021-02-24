Teachers now eligible to receive vaccine, frustration remains in CCS over wait

Cabarrus County Schools teachers will begin receiving vaccinations starting Thursday, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance.
Multiple teachers are signed up to receive their vaccinations both Thursday and Saturday as Group 3 frontline workers are now eligible for immunizations in North Carolina.
Group 3 frontline workers include those working in child care and schools, such as teachers, bus and van drivers, custodial and maintenance staff, and food service workers.
“Essential workers are just that – essential,” Gov. Cooper said at a press conference a few weeks ago announcing the timing of Group 3 vaccinations. “They've worked throughout this pandemic. We know educators can continue to work safely before being vaccinated as long as schools follow state health guidance. Students can be back in schools safely now. That’s what I want them to do.
“Our child care providers have remained open since the beginning of this pandemic to care for children as parents went to their jobs. I am grateful to all of our educators and school personnel for going above and beyond in this pandemic.”
Teachers in Cabarrus County Schools have been asking for immunizations before going back into Plan A — and even Plan B — for a good while now. They asked for it before the move to Plan A for elementary schools up through third grade which began Feb. 16, but they were not eligible yet, according to state guidelines.
The hope now is some can at least receive a first dose before fourth and fifth grade students are scheduled to come back on March 15.
But having to wait to receive a vaccination is still a frustration for staff members of CCS.
“Why do our elected leaders heap all kinds of praise on educators?” Susan Foulks, a teacher at Furr Elementary School, said at a protest three weeks ago. “They say we are essential. They say nothing is more important than opening our schools. So then why are they not vaccinating educators to protect us from this virus that has killed (a number of) educators in our state?”
Educators expressed frustration at the state taking so long to vaccinate teachers especially after they were supposed to be those among the first in line to receive their immunizations during initial planning in North Carolina.
At the time of the protest three weeks ago 23 states were giving vaccines to teachers. North Carolina was not one of them. At the same time during that protest it was pointed out some counties such as Union had already set up immunization events for teachers to get them back to school safely. It was discovered the reason this happened there and not in Cabarrus was due to the fact they had already set up an event and scheduled appointment times when the state decided teachers would not be among the first to receive the vaccine.
It would be going against state guidance to do that three weeks ago, so the Cabarrus Health Alliance decided against it. However, with another Union County event taking place Friday and Saturday in which 5,000 teachers, school employees, childcare workers and more will receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, frustration continues in CCS that Cabarrus has not made such plans as they are now eligible to receive immunizations by the state.
“As a Cabarrus resident and employee, it is incredibly frustrating that the plan put in place by Cabarrus does not prioritize their own employees, even as 4th and 5th grade students are set to move into Plan A in a few short weeks without requiring social distancing,” Meredith Newman, a second grade teacher at Patriots STEM Elementary, said in a text Wednesday. “What protection is CCS putting in place for its employees and students? The district was so proud to announce K-3 could distance at 6 feet in nearly all classrooms in Plan A, but we have none of those assurances for 4-5 grade beginning in March, and will not be fully vaccinated by then either.
"CCS continues to rush a return to the classroom without the basic safety protocols the CDC recommendations say should be required at our current levels of community spread of Covid-19.”
The event in Union County is open to anyone working or living in Union so teachers in Cabarrus who live there would be eligible to participate.