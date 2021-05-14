Friday Five: A new bank in a boom or bust economy

I don’t believe we have many, if any businesses offering the current minimum wage of $7.25. Maybe there are some in the $8 or $9 an hour range, but I am sure they are struggling to find workers.

The full service restaurant business is a completely different animal. The minimum wage on tipped jobs is $2.13 per hour. With the limited seating and limited hours, I wouldn’t work for that. Would you?

Walmart is advertising jobs for $14 to $19 a hour. A billboard on I-85 says Aldi is looking for warehouse workers in Rowan County for $18.50.

Why are we suddenly without workers? It’s complicated. Businesses are competing against each other. The bottom-feeders are likely struggling to get workers and the people you can hire at $7.25 an hour likely will destroy the business through bad customer service and performance.

Some want to say the extra unemployment benefits are the cause. There is a degree of truth to that. But unemployment doesn’t pay as much as the jobs that are being advertised.