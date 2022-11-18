Friday Five: It began to look like Christmas weeks ago

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.” The 1951 song was written by Meredith Willson (he also wrote “The Music Man”).

The words ring true today and perhaps even a few weeks ago.

No. 1

The longest Christmas season ever. It’s hard to rant about Christmas, but I’m going to anyway. The commercialism of Christmas has gotten so bad that the Halloween stuff in most stores was gone and the Christmas stuff in place the week before Halloween.

Folks around Cabarrus County are taking the retail lead and Christmas lights and decorations are already up at many homes. It seems too soon.

My mother always put our Christmas tree up the Friday after Thanksgiving and took it down on New Year’s Day. Now at my house it’s gotten to the point of putting up decorations as we get around to it.

The retailers know that the longer stuff is out, the more they will sell. If you are like me, if you buy it too early, it might get lost before Christmas. I’ve got one present that I have been looking for going on three years now.

No. 2

Feel good predictable programming. The TV networks and radio stations also know Christmas is poplar and fill up their programing with predictable, hokey movies and non-stop Christmas music.

Here is an outline for most of the Christmas movies:

1. The hard-working man or woman (single and lacking a good partner) who wants that big promotion in the big city, but is sidetracked in the small town he or she grew up in (occasionally they got lost or sidetracked in another small town)

2. The main character always finds a love interest. If it is a man, he often has a young child, who falls for his new love interest.

3. After they fall in love, a major conflict happens. A former love interest shows up or one party sees something they misunderstand or one rushes back to the big city for that big promotion.

Occasionally there is a twist. For example, the guy happens to be there to scout a site for a new, expensive hotel that will put the mom and pop hotel in town out of business. The gal at the mom and pop finds out the dastardly intent of the guy, putting their relationship on the rocks.

Then the epiphany – the guy talks his Scourge-like father or boss into investing instead in the mom and pop. He saves the day and gets the girl.

The movies are predictable, fairly entertaining but usually lack one major element in Christmas – it is almost completely devoid of Jesus the Christ Child. If Jesus is in the movie it is merely a prop in a decoration at the village Christmas festival.

At least three major channels are showing these movies throughout November and December. Hallmark even shows “Christmas in July” giving them top honors with three months of Christmas movies.

How cutting back a little? Maybe a handful of movies in July and then start the week of Thanksgiving?

No. 3

Cranking up Christmas this weekend. Concord and Kannapolis kick off the holiday events today and Saturday. Here is a partial schedule:

* Concord holds its 25th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rotary Square beginning at 6 p.m.

*The annual Santa Scramble 5K follows much of the Christmas parade route Saturday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m.

*The 94th Annual Concord TrueCare Pharmacy Christmas Parade begins at 2:30 p.m. The route comes down Church Street, then over to Union Street to finish in Downtown Concord.

*Kannapolis kicks off its holiday celebration with the annual tree lighting and fireworks Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. at Village Park.

* The Winterland Express and the Celebration of Lights in Village Park begins Sunday, Nov. 20.

* Kannapolis holds its Holiday Market Nov. 25-27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in The Laureate Center.

* The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in Downton Kannapolis.

No. 4

Mount Pleasant and Harrisburg tree lightings. The Town of Harrisburg will have its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 2.

Mount Pleasant will have it tree lighting at Town Park the next evening, Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The town is also holding a Christmas decorating contest. Judging will be the evenings of Thursday, Dec. 8, Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10. Entry forms are available on the town’s Facebook page.

No. 5

New business opening Saturday. Tutti's Italian Market and Deli will begin welcoming customers this weekend.

Tutti’s will be serving Italian deli items and grab-and-go meals. Plus, this location features beer/wine and a specialty market for those hard-to-find ingredients that make all the difference in Italian cooking. It is located at 235 Cabarrus Avenue East in downtown Concord.

Hawthorne’s Pizza is also coming to Downtown Concord. We’ll get more information as it gets closer to opening.

There are a number of other new businesses in both Downtown Concord and Downtown Kannapolis. We’ll tell you more about them in the next couple of weeks.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion (have a couple that we’re working on) or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.