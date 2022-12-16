Friday Five: Sandwich shop moving into Captain D’s, new coffee shop and more

Business goes on despite inflation and difficulties in hiring employees. Here are a few things we’ve learned this week.

No. 1

Jimmy John’s into the Captain D’s building. The Jimmy John’s in the Harris-Teeter shopping center just down Concord Parkway is moving into the former fried fish place across from Atrium Health Cabarrus.

You will remember the former Shoney’s next door was torn down a few months ago.

The cost of the renovation is $370,601, according to the building permit.

Here is what the Certificate of Compliance application says about the project:

“We are going to demo the kitchen side of the former Captain D's restaurant and complete a typical upfit for a Jimmy John's restaurant with a drive thru. The building will have shared bathrooms in the existing location. The dining room side of the former Captain D's use is tbd (to be determined), but will have it's own electrical panel and HVAC system.”

Sounds like there could be something else in that building too. We’re keep an eye out.

It’s a little disappointing. I was hoping for a restaurant or something else that we don’t already have. Maybe something different will move into the slot vacated by Jimmy John’s.

No. 2

A convenience store coming to Kannapolis. The Prime Express #2 is coming to R.L. Ketchie Boulevard in the Kannapolis Gateway Business Park. Earlier this year Kannapolis made zoning changes to allow the convenience store and carwash.

A building permit estimates the cost of the construction at nearly $1.3 million.

This is just off Kannapolis Parkway, almost across from the big Amazon center.

No. 3

A new coffee shop coming. Waterbean Coffee is planning a new location beside the SM Mart convenience store on Poplar Tent Road, near the Goodwill. Waterbeen Coffee is going into an addition onto store. A pizza shop had been planned for the spot, but it fell through.

Waterbean Coffee has 14 locations across North Carolina, according to the company website. Tony Vo and his wife Annie started the company in 2013 with the first location in Cornelius. There are several in Charlotte, one in Huntersville, one in Pineville, two in Hickory and one in Winston-Salem.

It’s not the first multi-location food or beverage company to start in the Lake Norman area.

No. 4

Change coming to a Davidson restaurant. Jennifer Brulé, owner/chef of Davidson Ice House, and Robert Maynard, CEO of Won Life Holdings and co-founder and CEO of Famous Toastery, are teaming up on a new venture.

Davidson Ice House, the one-of-a-kind restaurant Brulé opened in 2018 at 416 S Main St, Davidson, will temporarily close beginning Saturday, Dec. 31 to make room for the new concept. Those already missing the popular Davidson Ice House fare need not despair. “It will be even bigger and better!” Brulé enthused. “I’ve put a lot of consideration into this project. Rob and I can’t wait to share what’s coming up.”

Long-time friends, Brulé is also the chief culinary officer at Famous Toastery, the North Carolina-based 26-unit breakfast and lunch brand. This latest endeavor is another collaboration that capitalizes on the culinary duos’ experience and expertise, and Brulé will remain fully involved.

“Stay tuned for the news we have to share about the transformation about to take place,” said Maynard. “We are bringing something fresh and new that is missing from the Davidson restaurant scene.”

The restaurant will maintain its regular hours of operation until Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3 pm.

Keep an eye on the Davidson Ice House Facebook and Instagram to learn the latest on Brulé and Maynard’s new venture.

Could this be as successful as Famous Toastery? We’re see.

No. 5

Hiring difficulties continue. We’re talking about new places while many existing businesses continue to struggle to hire workers. Wallethub, the financial services website, published a report this week on the subject.

Wallethub asked why companies can’t hire enough workers.

“Because they have been reluctant to raise wages in the face of full employment. Also, the available labor force has fallen because around 5 million (3% of the labor force) are out because of COVID and long COVID. And, many workers have left certain occupations (e.g., personal service and food service) to avoid COVID,” according to Gerald Friedman, Professor of Economics, University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Jeffrey B. Arthur, Ph.D., Associate Professor at Virginia Tech, said it is a bit more complicated.

“In general, there appears to be a mismatch between the characteristics of employees who are looking for work and the types of jobs that employers are trying to fill. We have seen layoffs in the technology sector, and yet low-wage service sector jobs (e.g., hotel, retail, childcare. healthcare) are not able to find enough people to fill these positions,” Arthur said. “Employees in these sectors are looking to find positions with better pay, flexibility, and working conditions and many employers are not able to (or willing to) provide these things. As long as employees have employment alternatives, companies that are not able to meet employee demands will continue to find it difficult to fill these positions.”

How can change the situation?

“Research shows that higher wages increase the supply of workers who want to work at a firm and also lead to lower turnover among existing workers. If firms are having a hard time attracting and retaining workers, making the jobs more appealing – with higher wages and better benefits – will help,” said Sandra E. Black, a professor at Columbia University.

What would be the impact?

The economists said eventually companies would raise pay and benefits, particularly on the lower end. It would cut into some corporate profits and might drive some weaker companies out of business. Overall they seemed to think it would improve the overall economy.

Here is the link to the complete Wallethub report: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-employers-hiring/101730

No. 5A

A reminder of Eli Lilly’s project. I’m still amazed when people ask, ”What are they doing across from the old Philip Morris plant?”

It’s been all over the news, here in the Independent Tribune, on TV and social media. It is the new Eli Lilly project.

It looks like they are getting close to topping out the steel in the building. The hiring process for workers is just getting under way.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion, or something I can ran about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.