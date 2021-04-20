Singleton leads slate of new leaders for Cabarrus Democrats

Recognizing the threat still posed by COVID, party leaders hosted the Cabarrus County Democratic Party convention online via ZOOM on April 10. Delegates at the convention unanimously approved the election of six new board members to lead the party. They committed to turn out more voters and to fill local and state seats with candidates who will advance the platform of the party — responding to the needs and concerns of all citizens in the county.
Marcus Singleton will serve as chair; Wendy Wood, first vice chair; Kara Widener, second vice chair; Garrett Readling, third vice chair; Cheryll Brevard, secretary, and Monica Johnson, treasurer.
Outgoing Chair Bobbi Hague remarked how the future of the party “is in strong, capable hands … I wish much success to the newly elected Cabarrus County Democratic Party Board. This is a diversified group that includes young people as well as seasoned members. I’m confident that they will do a superb job turning the county blue. Congratulations to you all!”
Vincent Vezza, president of the Cabarrus County Senior Democrats and a member of the nominating committee, added, “Our auxiliary looks forward to working with the new county party leadership team. So many issues need to be addressed, not just for seniors but all age groups. This new CCDP board is uniquely qualified to identify candidates for office, enlist the support of volunteers, and expand the base of registered voters who share progressive values and vision.”
On leading the party to new heights, Marcus Singleton said, “I ran for the state Senate seat to represent District 36 … I got a chance to see a lot of things from the ground and understand what better we can do for our community. There will be challenges and learning curves, but together we can achieve a better Cabarrus County — one of growth, progress and opportunity — for all of us. We’re ready to work.”
Wood shared: “I became involved with the Cabarrus County Democrats in 2004. In 2007, I was elected to serve as chair of the party and look forward to working with this new leadership team as vice chair. There are real threats to our democracy right now. I look forward to working hard to get more Democrats elected. This will be hard work, but it can be fun work, and right now, I don’t know of any other work that is more important!”
Widener, a native of Cabarrus County, shared that, “We have an opportunity to build on the momentum of the recent election. It’s encouraging to know that we have Democratic leadership in the White House and the governor’s office. Our county recorded the greatest swing to blue in the entire state. However, there is still a lot of work to be done. We need to identify and help elect candidates at local and state level. I’m committed to developing training opportunities and creating events to support those goals.”
Readling shared: “I want to work to put good people in positions of power, I want to communicate progressive values — and I see a space where we can do that. I’m blessed to have spent the last year as director of communications for the Young Democrats of Cabarrus County — and I’m excited to continue that effort here and help bring more young voices into the fight for better.”
Brevard and Johnson both affirmed their commitment to help get Democratic candidates elected.
Katherine Jeanes, newly re-elected president of the Young Democrats of Cabarrus County, also served on the nominations committee. “I can tell that the skill, dedication and passion of the incoming board has Cabarrus County Democrats inspired and hopeful for the forthcoming years. The Young Democrats are looking forward to collaborating with this incredible team. Together we will turn Cabarrus blue.”
To learn more about the Cabarrus County Democratic Party, visit the party website at https://www.cabarrusdems.org/.