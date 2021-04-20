Singleton leads slate of new leaders for Cabarrus Democrats

On leading the party to new heights, Marcus Singleton said, “I ran for the state Senate seat to represent District 36 … I got a chance to see a lot of things from the ground and understand what better we can do for our community. There will be challenges and learning curves, but together we can achieve a better Cabarrus County — one of growth, progress and opportunity — for all of us. We’re ready to work.”

Wood shared: “I became involved with the Cabarrus County Democrats in 2004. In 2007, I was elected to serve as chair of the party and look forward to working with this new leadership team as vice chair. There are real threats to our democracy right now. I look forward to working hard to get more Democrats elected. This will be hard work, but it can be fun work, and right now, I don’t know of any other work that is more important!”

Widener, a native of Cabarrus County, shared that, “We have an opportunity to build on the momentum of the recent election. It’s encouraging to know that we have Democratic leadership in the White House and the governor’s office. Our county recorded the greatest swing to blue in the entire state. However, there is still a lot of work to be done. We need to identify and help elect candidates at local and state level. I’m committed to developing training opportunities and creating events to support those goals.”