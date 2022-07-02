Hamilton passes the gavel after years of service

The Cabarrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) Board of Directors announced the election of Troy Selberg as their new Board Chair. He succeeds Merl Hamilton, who served a successful 7-year term as the organization’s Chair. Hamilton will continue to serve on the Board of Directors as the Past President.

“Merl leaves behind an incredible legacy with the Foundation just as he did in his previous roles as Concord Police Chief and Concord Assistant City Manager,” said Amy Gough, CCEF Executive Director. Hamilton’s leadership over the last 7 years has grown the impact of the organization including many new programs: Reading+Mentoring 4 Success, Cabarrus County Career Connections Day, Cabarrus LINK, Classroom Grant Program, and the Thank-a-Teacher program.

Selberg, an Executive Business Consultant and former elected official, will bring his professional skills to coordinate creativity and change that will continue the forward momentum of the organization. “Cabarrus County and the surrounding area is on the move and growing. Many of the districts’ parents are new to the area and have moved here for jobs and a better quality of life,” said Selberg. “As the Foundation pivots, like so many organizations, I will continue to empower our team to increasingly important missions of school advocacy, planting the seeds for our future workforce and creating tomorrow’s leaders. Through the many years of working with businesses, I desire to see students graduate with the needed skills that meet the current and future needs of our business community – no matter what a student’s next step after high school graduation is – whether entering directly into the workforce, obtaining a certificate, or attending a technical school, community college or 4-year university. “

Founded by Grace Mynatt, her vision for the foundation continues today even as the foundation recognizes and honors her with the status of Emeritus Founder for CCEF. The Cabarrus County Education Foundation began in 2001 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit community-based organization under Mynatt’s vision and leadership.

Over the years, CCEF has provided $250,000+ in funding to support over 150,000 students and staff. The foundation partners with businesses, parents, and community leaders within Cabarrus County as we join together as a network of support for the teachers and students of Cabarrus County Schools. To learn more about the Foundation’s work, visit www.ccefnc.org.