Harrisburg council cancels meeting to discuss vacant seat

The Harrisburg Town Council canceled a called meeting for Jan. 6 to discuss the current open council position.

The town had sent out a notice for the called meeting back in late December 2022.

Town Manager Rob Donham told the Independent Tribune that the council didn’t need the extra meeting.

“That meeting was set up as a placeholder in case council needed a meeting to discuss things further,” Donham said. “The mayor is confident that they can make a decision and vote Monday at the regular January meeting.”

Diamond Staton-Williams was recently elected to the N.C. House of Representatives District 73, leaving an open spot on the Harrisburg council. Her official last day as a council member was Dec. 31.

On the night of the election, Staton-Williams told the Independent Tribune that she planned to work with the council and Harrisburg Mayor Jennifer Teague to ensure a woman of color is appointed to the position.

Staton-Williams released a statement Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7:50 p.m. discussing the vacancy. The statement read:

“As I prepare for my first session in Raleigh, I want to talk briefly about what that means for my now-vacant seat on the Harrisburg Town Council.

“Members of the Harrisburg Town Council will vote to appoint someone to my vacant seat, and it is my wish that they appoint a woman of color to serve the remainder of my term.

“The people of Harrisburg elected a woman of color, and they deserve a woman of color to represent them.”

Staton-Williams’ term on the council would have expired in 2025.

The council is responsible for appointing a replacement and, according to the town’s website, the appointee will fulfill the term through December 2023.

Applications to fill the role closed Dec. 22.

Council members were set to discuss candidate applications at the called meeting, but a notice was sent out at 3:41 p.m. Thursday stating the meeting was canceled.

The council is still expected to vote on a candidate at its official meeting Jan. 9, according to the meeting’s agenda.