The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties (SAWA) along with Shoe Show, Inc. will again be hosting a Souper Bowl 2023 fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, this year’s Souper Bowl will be in a new venue, Central United Methodist Church, 30 Union St. N., Concord, NC 28025 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eat in or take out. Tickets are $10 each and include soup, crackers, dessert and beverage. Thanks to the restaurants that have donated the soup and other necessities, there is always a good variety of soups from which to choose. Also on site, the Women’s Auxiliary will be having a bake sale and a Treasure Trove sale.

Tickets will be available in advance at the Salvation Army office, 216 Patterson Ave. SE in Concord, or at the door the day of the event. The general parking entrance for the event is off Killarney and the handicapped parking off Church Street.

In past years, Souper Bowl has proven to be not only a great, hearty lunch, but an opportunity for the community to gather to socialize in support of a good cause. The theme of this year’s Souper Bowl is “Hearts and Hands for Hope,” a reference to the new Tucker Center of Hope Emergency Shelter. All proceeds benefit The Salvation Army of Cabarrus & Stanly Counties and support programs including Social Services, Christmas food boxes, Silver Wings (Senior Christmas Program), Angel Tree gifts and clothes, League of Mercy, food for the pantry, scholarships, community services, vacation bible school, the Soup Kitchen and the Night Shelter.

The Salvation Army continues to experience an increase in requests from individuals in need. Construction is nearing completion (projected to be operational late March/early April) on the new Tucker Center of Hope, which will provide expanded emergency shelter for women, men and families, including access to:

Medical and mental health care

Finance and budgeting classes

GED and vocational classes

Life skills classes

Intensive case management.

The Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary is furnishing the children’s and family area in Carolyn Tucker’s honor.

Souper Bowl is sponsored by Shoe Show, Inc. and other area businesses and individuals. Donations of any size in support of SAWA programs will be gratefully accepted. Individuals or businesses can obtain more information about making monetary or other donations (soup, snacks, beverages, sale items) in advance for this benefit by calling 704-782-7822. The Salvation Army kettle so familiar at Christmas will be available at the luncheon for donations, as well.

In case of inclement weather, the date will be Feb. 28. If postponement is required to keep everyone safe, information will be posted on the website on Monday, Feb. 20, at https://sawaconcordnc.org/ or on Facebook