Remember JG Black: Attacks on the USS Houston, surviving The Battle of the Java Sea

U.S. Navy Seaman First Class Joseph Grady Black Jr. (known as JG) was the first resident of Cabarrus County, North Carolina, to be killed in combat during World War II. This is the fourth part of a series of stories about him.

Houston survived the air assault until the last plane in formation had a slight delay in dropping its string of bombs. Once released, fate was then on the way from 10,000 feet as three bombs were observed falling earthward with two nearly missing and the third striking very near the after 8-inch turret (turret #3) with devastating results.

“The bomb nicked the port (left) yardarm on the top of the mainmast with a shower of sparks as it fell, then striking the searchlight platform killing a young seaman named Bryce Adkins as he lay flat seeking cover, before exiting leaving a 14-inch diameter hole in both Adkins and the deck.”

As it continued its flight, the bomb sliced a gash at the base of the mainmast some 10 feet in length, then blasted down through the roof of the aft radio transmitting room and on through that deck with a slight deflection as it neared the #3 turret and, just before penetrating the main deck, the bomb detonated with a thunderous crump, leaving a gaping hole some 12 by 18 feet in diameter! Men near, far and wide, were slaughtered outright in a hail of shrapnel. The after Damage Repair Party near the point of impact took the brunt of the blast as nearly to a man they died instantly while others suffered grievous wounds which they would not recover from. Within seconds, white-hot shrapnel that had penetrated the thin (0.75-inch) side plating of turret #3 caused several exposed 45-pound silk bags of smokeless propellant to burst into a violent conflagration. Most of the turret gun crew perished in a sheet of flame. The blast had killed approximately 50 sailors initially but as bad as it this was, and it was horrendous, JG Black was spared this day, having been assigned elsewhere aboard the ship during general quarters.

Once disengaged and secured from GQ, the ships steamed toward Tjilatjap and the harbor there on the southern coast of Java. Although offered relative safety being out of bomber range, it offered limited services. Upon arrival and once within the harbor and moored, sailors began the awful task of collecting the dead while coffins were being hurriedly constructed ashore. A short time later, USS Marblehead (CL-12) limped into the harbor. Marblehead had evaded four waves of aerial attacks, as had Houston, but she, too, suffered heavy damage. Due to the damage both ships received, they should have been withdrawn from frontline combat.

There was a lack of repair facilities for larger ships at Tjilatjap and the enemy could soon strike again. The ships took on fuel, buried their dead, and made what repairs could readily be made. Ship’s company, with the aid of local Javanese yard workers and with the aid of USS Blackhawk (AD-9), a 44-year old destroyer tender, skilled labor was available but it still took a week of around-the-clock work to have Marblehead ready for sea. The old cruiser was ordered to leave for the United States; the first leg of the journey saw her limping along across the Indian Ocean to their first stop at Trincomalee, Ceylon. This became an epic journey of 16,000 miles, which is a suspense-filled saga all its own at sea with pumps running constantly to keep her afloat.

USS Marblehead made it back to the U.S. and lived to fight another day as she survived World War II.

The next and the last letter home was mailed from USS Houston on Feb. 18, 1942. Excerpted here from this letter, “I am well and still in a safe place. Our food is good and we have plenty of it. The health of the ship’s crew is as good, as ever. Due to the war, I cannot tell you where we are, but in case of an emergency, you can write to me in care of the Navy Department, Washington, D.C.

“I will write at my next chance. Until you hear from me again, keep your faith and don’t worry. I took out $3,000 worth of insurance the first of February and you should receive the policy in a few months.”

The Battle of the Java Sea

USS Houston would remain on station despite unreliable ammunition and the loss of her aft turret. Houston was the most powerful Allied warship in the area of operations, and albeit crippled, she packed a wallop.

On Feb. 27, the Battle of the Java began at about 4 p.m. (1600) when Japanese scout planes were spotted to the north. Not long after the sighting, smudges of smoke ship masts and foreign superstructures arose on the northern horizon. The Senior Officer Present Afloat (SOPA) was Admiral Karel Willem Frederik Marie Doorman and his flagship was the light cruiser HNLMS DeRuyter (Royal Netherlands Navy) which was supported by HMAS Perth, (His Majesty’s Australian ship) and a handful of aged World War I destroyers and, again, there was no air cover. This ad-hoc force known as the ABDA (American-British-Dutch and Australian) lacked in many critical areas including the lack of training together at sea and orders being issued in Dutch.

Japanese air power played a role in this battle as per Japanese doctrine, although not with bombs but by dropping flares to plot the movement and location of Allied warships while observing the action from aloft. In the melee that night, the Japanese launched two huge torpedo salvoes, with upwards of 92 torpedoes in all, utilizing both the Type 90 and the dreaded Type 93, but scored only one hit. HNLMS Kortenaer, a Dutch destroyer, was struck by a single torpedo, which then broke the ship in half, causing her to sink rapidly with much loss of life.

The flagship (DeRuyter) was unfortunate as she, too, was sunk by a torpedo as well as shellfire with the resulting loss of 367 men, including Admiral Doorman. The Dutch cruiser HNLMS Java was also hit and sunk during the battle. In total, the original force of 14 Allied warships was ultimately whittled down to only five. USS Houston and HMAS Perth, although damaged, were able to avoid deadly torpedoes and retired into the darkness. By all accounts, JG Black survived the Battle of the Java Sea.

Author Donald M. Kehn Jr.: “Even with these mournful losses — over eight hundred Dutch sailors lost their lives on the two Royal Netherland’s Navy cruisers alone that moonlit night — the climatic and horrendous weekend for the Allied naval forces was not yet over by any means. After the sinking of Kortenaer, Electra, Jupiter, Java, and De Ruyter with all their casualties, the next night and following day would bring more tragedy and even greater loss of life with the Allies in the Java Sea.”