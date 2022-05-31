Remembering JG Black: His early days in the Navy

U.S. Navy Seaman First Class Joseph Grady Black Jr. (known as JG) was the first resident of Cabarrus County, North Carolina, to be killed in combat during World War II. This is the second part of a series of stories about him.

Each ship, especially the larger ones, held boat races where a 12-man crew would row the ship’s cutter in unison in lively competitions with other ships in port over a closed course. The exercise was all about keeping fit and pride of ship. JG was athletic, and he earned a seat among the St. Louis boat crew. The boat crew exercised regularly within the confines of Pearl Harbor.

USS St. Louis (CL-49) which had been placed in commission in 1939 was scheduled for a follow-up overhaul at the Mare Island Navy Yard. The ship departed Pearl Harbor bound for California in late February 1941. Upon arrival, all ammunition was removed, and JG settled into his daily shipboard routine while resting on keel blocks in one of the dry docks at Mare Island. Workers came aboard daily to make repairs and alterations to the ship as all systems were subject to inspection.

JG was often granted liberty and one day in mid-March he took a 30-minute bus ride into the city of San Francisco. In a letter home, JG wrote, “San Francisco sure was a large city and there were so many people on the streets that I could hardly get about. While I was there, I went to a movie and I went out to the old fairgrounds but of course, there was nothing there but a lot of buildings because the World’s Fair was over last year.”

Judging from his letters home and my review of available deck logs, plus in speaking with those who knew JG, it appears that he was a sensible young man and a Christian. JG stayed out of trouble and, as a result, he was never placed on report nor faced Captain’s Mast.

Rather than go ashore in Honolulu and drink, as many sailors did, he explored his surroundings, taking in a movie, staying overnight at the Army and Navy YMCA in downtown Honolulu, which he thought was “the most beautiful building in Honolulu, with the except for Iolani Palace where the King lived.” He took a hiking trip with his shipmates, where they bought a pound of lunch meat and a loaf of bread and then sat down at an overlook and ate the whole pound of meat and the whole loaf of bread! Their excursion took three days, which involved staying at Camp Andrews, where he got sunburned while swimming and fishing.

• Camp Andrews was a Navy recreational facility at Nanakuli, Oahu.

On another occasion, three shipmates chipped in to hire a taxi to drive around the island, with the driver acting as a tour guide. The tour took in many beaches and stopped occasionally at overlooks and roadside stands for refreshments. JG mentioned that he liked the fresh, cold, pineapple juice and that he could have all he wanted to drink.

Upon completion of her overhaul late in May, USS St. Louis took on ammunition, fuel, stores and got underway for Long Beach, California, arriving June 6, 1941. Following a short stay there (Los Angeles), USS St. Louis returned to Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Territory of Hawaii, arriving on June 20.

• USS St. Louis was at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7; she survived both the attack and World War II.

While at Pearl Harbor, JG received orders to USS Houston (CA-30) then stationed in the Philippines as Flagship to Admiral Thomas C. Hart, Commander Asiatic Fleet. JG was detached from USS St. Louis and, along with dozens of sailors, reported aboard USS Henderson (AP-1) a World War I troop transport bound for Manila. The sea voyage of some 5,500 miles was rerouted mid-ocean to Jolo Island as by then it was deemed prudent to steam 600 miles further south and thereby distancing themselves from Manila and the prying eyes of Imperial Japan.

According to USS Houston’s deck log, the ship was anchored along with numerous ships of the Asiatic fleet in spacious Tutu Bay, (Jolo Island). On Sunday afternoon, Sept. 14, 1941, JG and 70 other sailors reported aboard Houston with bags, hammocks, records, and accounts for duty. JG was initially assigned to the 6th Division, (Deck Force) as had been the case aboard St. Louis, and was later transferred to “F” Division.