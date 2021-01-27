'Home is gone' Concord Diner employee says

As Concord firefighters and city crews worked through what was left of the Concord Diner Wednesday morning, community members gathered and grieved with diner employees.
Multiple calls came into 9-1-1 around 5 a.m. stating that flames were coming from the diner. No one was inside during the fire. As emergency responders worked, employees started to drive into work, unaware of the fire.
Forced to stay back, employees waited in nearby parking lots, watching. The group was quiet as they watched crews look for any missed flames. Some of those employees had been with the diner, which was previously known as the Concord Family Restaurant, for ten years.
Joe Farruggio, co-owner of Amici's Pizza Sports Bar and Grill, brought several pizzas for the fire department and other Concord City workers that had been on scene for hours. Farrugio, a friend of the diner's owners, said this was a loss to the community.
"This is a place so loved by everyone," he said. "It's such a part of this community."
Tori Bolton, an employee at the diner of two years, said she woke up to a friend knocking on her door shouting that there was a fire at the diner.
As Bolton and a group of fellow employees huddled just feet away from the diner, they all agreed on one thing.
"Home is gone," Bolton said. "This was home. I don't get to see my second family anymore."
The others nodded and repeated her, "Home is gone."
The diner, which has been open for 29 years, was best known for its family-recipe cheesecake and friendly service. Regular's at the diner, one employee said, are like family. As employees sat in parking lots near the diner, their phones kept buzzing with messages from their regulars asking if they were okay or if they needed anything.
Some regulars drove over and sat with employees in the nearby CVS parking lot crying with them as they looked at the caved-in roof. But one thing kept them smiling.
The cheesecakes, that made the diner locally famous, had made it through the fire and they sat pristine just feet away from burned siding of the building.
Cindy Kennedy, a resident of Concord for 20 years, said those cheesecakes were iconic.
"That's what attracted people, the desserts," Kennedy said. "As soon as you walked in, it was on that spinning case and you decided what cheese cake you wanted. To see that sitting out there, it's an icon."
Kennedy and her husband kept coming back to the diner over the years.
"The size of the meals and the service and just the good, hometown cooking. Like people said, it's a landmark, it's an icon and to look at it now is devastating," she said.
Noel Bethea, a family friend of the Concord Diner owners, set up a GoFundMe to help the owners and their children. It can be reached here.
A separate GoFundMe was set up by Ian Freeze with help from a Concord Diner manager to help the employees. It can be located here or anyone who wants to contact Freeze directly can email him at imfreeze95@gmail.com.