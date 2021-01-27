'Home is gone' Concord Diner employee says

"Home is gone," Bolton said. "This was home. I don't get to see my second family anymore."

The others nodded and repeated her, "Home is gone."

The diner, which has been open for 29 years, was best known for its family-recipe cheesecake and friendly service. Regular's at the diner, one employee said, are like family. As employees sat in parking lots near the diner, their phones kept buzzing with messages from their regulars asking if they were okay or if they needed anything.

Some regulars drove over and sat with employees in the nearby CVS parking lot crying with them as they looked at the caved-in roof. But one thing kept them smiling.

The cheesecakes, that made the diner locally famous, had made it through the fire and they sat pristine just feet away from burned siding of the building.

Cindy Kennedy, a resident of Concord for 20 years, said those cheesecakes were iconic.

"That's what attracted people, the desserts," Kennedy said. "As soon as you walked in, it was on that spinning case and you decided what cheese cake you wanted. To see that sitting out there, it's an icon."

Kennedy and her husband kept coming back to the diner over the years.