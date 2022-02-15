 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hudson congratulates students nominated for U.S. Service Academies ﻿
Hudson congratulates students nominated for U.S. Service Academies ﻿

Rep. Hudson with Students

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson met with service academy nominees Ryan Bergsmith, from left, Ruby Eason and Ethan Lyon.

 Submitted photo

CONCORD — U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) met recently with Cabarrus and Stanly county students he has nominated to U.S. Service Academies. Ethan Lyon of Hickory Ridge High School, Ryan Bergsmith of Central Cabarrus High School, and Ruby Eason of South Stanly High School are among 13 students Hudson nominated from across the 8th District this year.

“Nominating students to a service academy is one of my most important duties,” said Hudson. “Ethan, Ryan, and Ruby are among the best of our community and best of our nation. I deeply appreciate their willingness to serve in our nation’s military.”

Service academies will notify students in the coming weeks if they have received an appointment. Students nominated by Hudson to service academies by county are as follows:

Cabarrus County

• Ethan Lyon, Hickory Ridge High School, nominated to U.S. Air Force Academy.

• Ryan Bergsmith, Central Cabarrus High School, nominated to U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Naval Academy.

Stanly County

• Liam Barbee, Charlotte Catholic High School/The Loomis Chaffee School, nominated to U.S. Naval Academy.

• Ruby Eason, South Stanly High School, nominated to U.S. Naval Academy.

Moore County

• Robert Hyder, Pinecrest High School, nominated to U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

• Trevor Hilburn, Union Pines High School, nominated to U.S. Military Academy.

Cumberland County

• Angelina Finnie, Overhills High School, nominated to U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Military Academy.

• Cameron Mock, Jack Britt High School, nominated to U.S. Military Academy.

• James Stover, Jack Britt High School/Marion Military Institute, nominated to U.S. Military Academy.

• Ku’ili Bandmann, Pine Forest High School, nominated to U.S. Military Academy.

• Marion Harper Ray, Jack Britt High School/Marion Military Institute, nominated to U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy.

• Sean Ryan, Jack Britt High School, nominated to U.S. Military Academy.

• Trent Leone, Pine Forest High School, nominated to U.S. Military Academy.

