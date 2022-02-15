Hudson congratulates students nominated for U.S. Service Academies ﻿

CONCORD — U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) met recently with Cabarrus and Stanly county students he has nominated to U.S. Service Academies. Ethan Lyon of Hickory Ridge High School, Ryan Bergsmith of Central Cabarrus High School, and Ruby Eason of South Stanly High School are among 13 students Hudson nominated from across the 8th District this year.

“Nominating students to a service academy is one of my most important duties,” said Hudson. “Ethan, Ryan, and Ruby are among the best of our community and best of our nation. I deeply appreciate their willingness to serve in our nation’s military.”

Service academies will notify students in the coming weeks if they have received an appointment. Students nominated by Hudson to service academies by county are as follows:

Cabarrus County

• Ethan Lyon, Hickory Ridge High School, nominated to U.S. Air Force Academy.

• Ryan Bergsmith, Central Cabarrus High School, nominated to U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Naval Academy.

Stanly County

• Liam Barbee, Charlotte Catholic High School/The Loomis Chaffee School, nominated to U.S. Naval Academy.